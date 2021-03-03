How To Get Your Bank To Waive Overdraft Fees

Overdraft fees on a personal checking account probably don’t worry the likes of, say, Jeff Bezos. But it’s easy for the rest of us to lose track of how much money is in our checking accounts and then have a check, ATM transaction or automatic bill payment presented that exceeds the account balance. Because of how banks process transactions, even if you pull out your phone and check your balance while standing at the cash register, you might still accidentally make a charge that overtaxes your account.

When this happens, many banks hit you with an overdraft fee. This fee, typically about $30, can be charged even if the check is for a smaller amount. It can be extra annoying to have something such as a $2 monthly charge for a cloud storage subscription generate an overdraft fee of 15 times that amount.

If several checks or charges for payment are presented on the same day your account balance bottoms out, you could wind up paying hundreds in multiple overdraft fees. Although there are some additional rules for ATM and debit cards, banks may also charge you if you use one of them when your balance is insufficient.

Such is financial life. And overdraft fees are a sizable fact of this life. Banks booked $30.8 billion in overdraft revenue during the third quarter of 2020, according to a December 2020 report by economic research firm Moebs Services. Interestingly, that was down a remarkable $4 billion from the same figure in 2019, according to Moebs.

Also interesting was a trend the company spotted of falling overdraft fees, with many banks now charging just $20, although the median price is around $30. Moebs’ explanation for this is that customers are voting with their pocketbooks and expressing a preference for institutions that charge lower fees.

You may find that an online bank charges a significantly lower overdraft fee than a traditional brick-and-mortar bank. The Forbes Advisor 2020 checking account fees survey found that the average overdraft fee at traditional banks and credit unions was just over $29, while online banks showed an average of just over $16.

It seems unlikely overdraft fees will go away, even if they have shrunk somewhat of late. But even if you are not in Bezos’ league, you can do a lot to avoid contributing to this bankers’ bonanza.

Let’s first discuss the basics of overdraft fees. Then let’s talk about what you can do if you have already been socked with a $30 fee—or, worse, several of them—and how you can avoid these fees in the first place.

Overdraft Fees: The Basics

Legend has it that the first overdraft fee was charged in 1728. That is when an Edinburgh merchant reportedly convinced the Royal Bank of Scotland to let him pay for the right to temporarily spend more money than, strictly speaking, he had in his account. Whether this is considered an overdraft fee or a short-term loan against collectibles is arguable. The point is that overdraft fees or things like them have been around for quite a while and done some evolving.

One thing to understand is that an overdraft fee is only assessed when the bank or credit union pays the charge that has put you over the limit. This is a common practice. However, the institution can refuse to pay the charge. Then you’ll be assessed an “insufficient funds,” or NSF, fee. An NSF fee is likely to be about the same amount, but it can cause a lot of trouble and potentially cost you more than an overdraft fee.

For example, in addition to the bank’s NSF fee, the merchant may respond by charging you a fee of some kind. If it’s a credit card, you may get hit with a late fee and socked with a punitive interest rate. Your credit report may begin displaying a late payment, which could drag down your credit score and increase your cost of borrowing for years.

Banks and credit unions don’t have to pay for charges made against overdrawn accounts. If you used an ATM or debit card to make the charge, under federal law, they wouldn’t pay it at all unless you’ve opted to get overdraft protection service. Of course, the service often comes with a fee. And, while average charges for an overdraft are about $30 per transaction and, as noted, falling, there are no regulatory limits on what banks can charge.

Even if your financial institution charges a lower-than-average fee per transaction, the fees can have a significant impact. For instance, the bank is under no obligation to process transactions in the order they were made. So, if a large charge you made yesterday puts you into overdraft mode, then a small transaction made the day before may also incur another overdraft fee. It can add annoyance to expense when you see fees racking up for charges that would not have exceeded the balance or incurred any fees at all if presented in the order they were made.

Getting Your Bank to Waive an Overdraft Fee

It may not be that difficult. The main thing to understand is that if you have been charged an overdraft fee and don’t want to pay it, you should ask your bank to waive the fee. Many banks are understanding and, for the most part, know the value of assisting customers on this issue.

Many extenuating circumstances can cause an overdraft even when the economy is not in a pandemic-induced recession and unemployment is not widespread. Early on during the Covid-19 crisis, lawmakers urged banks to stop charging overdraft fees because of the financial stress that characterized 2020. No law was passed, but billions less in overdraft fees were collected each quarter even without a ban. The banks seem to survive without this money and may be especially willing to forgive overdraft fees when times are tight.

So, the first step in getting out of an overdraft fee is to plead extenuating circumstances. Call your bank’s customer service line and describe whatever situation led you to this sorry point. It could be a delayed deposit, a charge that landed sooner than you expected or automatic payment of a credit card balance that turned out to be bigger than you thought it would be.

Pointing out that you’re a loyal customer who doesn’t frequently do this is also a good idea.

If the customer service rep claims to have no authority to reverse the fees, ask to talk to a supervisor or other decision-maker.

If you are calm, reasonable and persistent, you have a good chance of getting the fees waived. Often, all you have to do is ask. What if, when all is said and done, they won’t waive the fee? You may want to consider switching banks. Banks publish their overdraft fee policies and procedures and you can likely find one that’s more agreeable.

If you feel you’ve been treated poorly, consider complaining to the regulators. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), a government agency that protects consumers’ bank deposits against loss, has a hotline—1-877-ASK-FDIC—you can call to find out how to contact your bank’s federal regulator.

Techniques to Avoid Overdrafts

There are many ways to avoid or limit overdraft fees. You may be able to link a savings account to your checking account so that the bank or credit union will take funds out of the savings account if the checking account goes to zero. Many banks offer overdraft protection that works like a line of credit, so that you are taking out a small loan to cover overdrawn amounts. You may be able to connect your checking account to a credit card to achieve a similar effect.

You can also carefully monitor your account to avoid getting overdrawn. This is easier with the nearly universal ability to check balances and transactions online from a smartphone. But recall that you can still miscalculate because you don’t know when charges will arrive at your bank.

Banks don’t have to alert you if you are overdrawn and racking up fees.

However, if you monitor your balance carefully, you may be able to do a makeup deposit, putting more money in the account to keep it from being overdrawn. You will need to do this the day the overdraft occurs. Bank policies may vary on this, however. Ask your bank what they do.

Another strategy is to keep a larger sum of money in the account so that an overdraft is unlikely. This goes against much personal finance advice, which holds that excess funds should be earning interest instead of avoiding fees. At current savings account interest rates, you won’t earn much interest anyway, so you may not want to leave an excessive amount of money in your checking account.

Someday in the not-too-distant future, it’s reasonable to hope that the Covid-19 pandemic will be a thing of the past. Not so the overdraft fee. After nearly three centuries, it has resisted all efforts at eradication. However, should you find yourself with a case of it, the remedy is often refreshingly simple: Just ask.

