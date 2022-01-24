How To Get Your At-Home Covid Tests Reimbursed

As of this week, Americans have two different options to get free, Covid-19 at-home test kits—though one option is decidedly easier than the other.

Households can now order up to four at-home Covid tests from COVIDTests.gov, which will be delivered free of charge by the federal government.

In addition, Americans with private health insurance can get reimbursed by their insurers for up to eight tests a month for themselves and each person on their plan.

However, because reimbursement policies vary by insurer and type of coverage, some people already find the process frustrating.

What the At-Home Reimbursement Policy Covers

The recent surge of the Omicron variant has prompted the federal government to expand at-home testing capabilities. The Biden-Harris administration announced earlier this month that insurance companies and group health plans must cover the cost of over-the-counter, at-home Covid-19 tests starting on Jan. 15.

According to the Department of Health & Human Services, test reimbursements are only available to people with private, employer-sponsored or student health insurance—meaning Americans on Medicare, Medicaid, voluntary insurance or who are uninsured should take advantage of other free testing options.

Americans with private health coverage can obtain a test for free online or in select pharmacies and retailers by showing proof of insurance or buying test kits and submitting a claim for reimbursement.

The policy only covers over-the-counter Covid-19 tests authorized and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — or pick from this list of the best home Covid tests, as selected by Forbes Health.

Read more:You Can Now Order Free At-Home Covid-19 Tests. Here’s How

Insurers must cover the cost of eight tests per insured individual each month, so a family of four is eligible to request 32 tests. You don’t need an order from your physician to qualify, and tests ordered by a healthcare provider — such as for someone with underlying conditions — aren’t subject to the reimbursement limit.

If an insurer offers a way for covered individuals to obtain a test with no out-of-pocket costs — such as through a preferred pharmacy or retailer — that’s your best option for getting tests free of charge.

Otherwise, you must buy the test, submit a claim and insurance companies are only required to reimburse up to $12 per individual test. Because many Covid-19 tests are sold in a 2-pack kit, you can claim up to $24 in reimbursement for a kit.

Here’s what you need to know about the reimbursement policies for the five largest health insurance companies.

Aetna Home Covid Test Reimbursement

Reimbursement details: If you have health insurance through Aetna, the insurer has an easy-to-navigate page that details some of the information about the reimbursement policy. However, what isn’t clear is exactly how to get reimbursed for a test.

What’s covered: Aetna notes that “in most cases,” over-the-counter tests are covered by pharmacy benefits, so members should check their benefits card to find their prescription benefits manager. Aetna medical members with prescription coverage will need to check back for additional information about how to submit claims. There is no mention of a preferred pharmacy or retailer for obtaining a test even though Aetna is part of CVS Health, which owns the pharmacy chain.

How to get reimbursed: This is where Aetna’s policy gets a bit more confusing. According to Aetna, members still need to submit a request for reimbursement — and the company promises to update its FAQ page with more information about how to submit claims for tests. Normally, reimbursement claims can be submitted one of three different ways.

Of note: Aetna specifies that: “tests must be used to diagnose a potential Covid-19 infection” and tests used for employment, school or recreational purposes aren’t eligible for reimbursement. This stipulation wasn’t included in the information from the Department for Health & Human Services.

Company information: Forbes Advisor is awaiting additional details from an Aetna spokesperson about the reimbursement policy. Insured members have a variety of ways to contact the company.

UnitedHealthcare Home Covid Test Reimbursement

Reimbursement details: If you have health insurance through UnitedHealthcare, the insurer offers an extensive and informative FAQ page that details its comprehensive policy for covering the costs of at-home tests.

What’s covered: The easiest way for UnitedHealthcare members to get an at-home test is by visiting one of the insurer’s preferred retailers and showing your member ID card with an OptumRx logo displayed on it. UnitedHealthcare’s current list of preferred retailers is Walmart Pharmacy, Sam’s Club, Rite Aid Pharmacy and Bartell Drugs. However, the insurer promises to add more preferred retailers to the list.

If you don’t have a preferred retailer in your area and want to buy test kits online, or you don’t see an OptumRx logo on your member ID, you are still eligible for reimbursement.

How to get reimbursed: If you buy test kits from one of UnitedHealthcare’s preferred retailers, you won’t need to worry about submitting a claim for reimbursement. However, if that option doesn’t apply to you, you’ll need to submit a receipt online or with a reimbursement form.

Of note: Members can submit claims for up to eight kits per insured individual every 30 days. The money will be reimbursed by your preferred method (direct deposit or mail) if you’ve previously selected a preference. Otherwise, the reimbursement will be mailed to you within 10 to 20 days.

Company information: UnitedHealthcare’s FAQ page covers a lot of information, but if you have additional questions, insured members have a variety of ways to contact the company.

Anthem Home Covid Test Reimbursement

Reimbursement details: If you have health insurance through Anthem, the insurer has a straightforward page that covers how its reimbursement policy works.

What’s covered: Certain Anthem members may be able to order at-home diagnostic test kits either on the insurer’s Sydney Health app or online. This option is only available to “individual members and members of specific employer groups for a limited time.” If you are eligible you will see this option after logging in. Otherwise, Anthem members can buy test kits from pharmacies or retailers and submit a claim for reimbursement. Anthem doesn’t mention the option for receiving tests with no upfront costs through a preferred pharmacy or retailer.

How to get reimbursed: If you’re not among the limited number of Anthem members who can order tests online, then you’ll need to pay for the kits out of pocket and submit a claim for reimbursement. You’ll need a copy of your receipt to submit a claim online through Anthem’s website.

Of note: Anthem still encourages members to use in-person diagnostic Covid-19 testing centers, and offers a test site finder for members.

Company information: Forbes Advisor is awaiting additional details from an Anthem spokesperson about obtaining test kits with no upfront cost. Insured members have several ways to contact the company.

Cigna Home Covid Test Reimbursement

Reimbursement details: If you have health insurance through Cigna, the insurer has a straightforward FAQ page covering how its reimbursement policy works. You don’t need to log in to access Cigna’s claim form to ensure you have the necessary information before buying a kit.

What’s covered: Cigna offers reimbursement for test kits that members purchase. It doesn’t mention covering the upfront cost of testing obtained from a preferred list of retailers or pharmacies. Members submitting a claim for reimbursement may be required to sign an attestation that the test was purchased for a covered plan member, is not for employment purposes, has not and will not be reimbursed by another source and is not for resale.

How to get reimbursed: Cigna members must submit a one-page claim form to be reimbursed, along with a receipt. This form also includes a checklist of eligible test kits and the aforementioned attestation. Cigna notes that certain plan providers may require additional documentation, such as the UPC code for the test.

Of note: Cigna’s four-part customer attestation that the test is not for employment purposes is a stipulation that wasn’t included in the information provided by the Department for Health & Human Services.

Company information: Forbes Advisor is waiting for additional details from a Cigna spokesperson about obtaining test kits with no upfront cost. Insured members have a variety of ways to contact the company.

Kaiser Permanente Home Covid Test Reimbursement

Reimbursement details: If you have health insurance through Kaiser Permanente, the insurer has an extensive page about Covid-19 testing that includes some information about its reimbursement policy.

What’s covered: Kaiser Permanente has a limited supply of tests that it will make available to members, including by mail order. The insurer promises to share further details as they become available. Otherwise, members can submit a claim for reimbursement for test kits they purchase. Kaiser makes no mention of covering the upfront cost of testing obtained from a preferred list of retailers or pharmacies.

How to get reimbursed: Kaiser members must submit a claim online, with details about the tests purchased and proof of payment, which could include receipts and a bank or credit card statement. The insurer doesn’t offer any details about how quickly members will be reimbursed, though pharmacy service claims typically take 4 to 6 weeks to be processed.

Of note: Kaiser Permanente will include all members in the reimbursement program, including Medicare and Medicaid members, though they were not included in the guidance offered by the federal government, according to a company spokesperson.

Company information: Insured members have a various ways to contact the company.

Other Options for Covid-19 Testing

The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has resulted in a rush to find at-home testing kits in stores or online. The Biden administration is buying one billion tests to give to Americans for free, and you can order up to four tests per household that will begin shipping in late January.

With the government sending free tests to Americans and the new policy of insurers reimbursing members, you may encounter empty shelves at your local pharmacy or retailer. If you don’t have insurance, you may want to request the free tests provided by the government. Medicare members with Medicare Advantage plans may qualify for an over-the-counter benefit that can be used to cover the cost of at-home tests.

Finally, if all else fails, go to an in-person testing location. A Covid-19 test by a health care provider is still more accurate than at-home tests and is free, depending on the test you get.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.