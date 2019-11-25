How to Get the Best Victoria’s Secret Black Friday 2019 Deals

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 29.

Victoria’s Secret Black Friday store hours

At Victoria’s Secret’s PINK stores, Black Friday deals happen first online at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Nov. 27. You can shop in select stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and in all stores on Black Friday, Nov. 29. Check your nearby location for store hours.

Victoria’s Secret Black Friday deals 2019

While we expect more Victoria’s Secret deals will be announced this week, we have had a look at some already.

Victoria’s Secret’s PINK line has released a Black Friday deal preview in the PINK Nation app. Here’s a look at some of the deals to expect this year:

$25 teddy half-zip pullover available in five colors (valued at $79.95).

$25 fleece-lined legging available in three colors.

$35 off a $125 purchase (PINK Nation member exclusive).

Free tote with a $75 purchase. Plus, spend more and get a free cozy blanket with a $150 purchase.

$5.95 PINK mists and body care.

What to skip at Victoria’s Secret

As with any other store on Black Friday, shop around to make sure that pair of leggings you’re buying is actually a reasonable price. And try not to buy anything that doesn’t fit in your Black Friday budget.

How to save money at Victoria’s Secret

Black Friday apps are helpful for shopping at most retailers, and Victoria’s Secret is no exception. Download the PINK Nation app or sign up online to become a member of the loyalty program to enjoy the member exclusive $35 off a $125 purchase deal. As a member, you can also get notified about deals via email updates so you don’t miss a sale.

Victoria’s Secret Black Friday deals 2018

Victoria’s Secret isn’t a retailer that skips Black Friday. In fact, the bargain holiday is huge for the women’s apparel and intimates store. The sale is usually kept under wraps until shortly before it starts.

Black Friday 2018 brought deals on apparel, pajamas, beauty products and more at Victoria’s Secret. Additionally, as in the past, the retailer offered a special Black Friday tote bag (free with a $75 purchase), and Angel credit card holders got first dibs.

Other highlights included:

$35 cozy robe (originally $59.50).

Buy one, get one free on sleep tops and bottoms.

Free slippers with select sleep purchases.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours varied by location. If that’s the case again this year, consult with your nearby Victoria’s Secret ahead of time so you know when you can shop.

More From NerdWallet

Courtney Jespersen is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: courtney@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @CourtneyNerd.

The article How to Get the Best Victoria’s Secret Black Friday 2019 Deals originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.