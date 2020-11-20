How to Get the Best Target Black Friday 2020 Deals

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 27.

What are Target's Black Friday 2020 store hours?

Like Walmart, Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. As for Black Friday, Target is advising customers to check its store locator online for local store hours.

How can you skip the lines at Target?

One new innovation Target is bringing to the pandemic shopping experience: reservations that allow you to skip long lines. You can go to Target.com/line to see if there is a line of shoppers standing outside your local store. If so, you can reserve a spot in line, and Target will text you when it's your turn to enter the store.

What are Target's Black Friday 2020 deals?

Target has revealed its Black Friday deals in a 36-page sale catalog. That's one of the most extensive collections of Black Friday specials we've seen. It includes:

TCL 65-inch Class 4K UHD Android TV for $229.99 (regularly $399.99).

Google Nest Hub with Google Assistant for $49.99 (regularly $89.99).

Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for $174.99 (regularly $349.99).

KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer for $199.99 (regularly $449.99).

Buy two, get one free on books, movies and music (some exclusions apply; lowest-priced item is free).

A 50% discount on a selection of games and puzzles.

Select Lego building sets are 40% off.

Shark Navigator vacuum for $149.99 (regularly $349.99).

Prices are good from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28, with a few exceptions.

This Black Friday, perhaps more than in recent years, it pays to read the fine print on deals. We noted that some of the electronics discounts, especially on televisions, were modest: $20 to $50 off. We have been conditioned to think that Black Friday sales offer big discounts, but it seems many retailers are taking a careful pricing approach to protect their profit margins this year.

However, Target did show some nice price cuts on housewares, including Ninja kitchen products.

If Black Friday sales are soft this year, the big discounts may come after the holidays.

How can you save money at Target?

After you buy a Black Friday item, check whether Target drops the price or competitors offer a better deal.

Target is extending its Price Match Guarantee beyond the traditional 14-day limit to coincide with the earlier-than-ever holiday sales season. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, shoppers can request a price adjustment if a lower price is offered on a Black Friday item sold by Target online or in stores.

Target will still match select competitors' prices within 14 days of a purchase for a majority of the longer holiday sales season.

What were Target's Black Friday 2019 deals?

Remember when Black Friday was a shoulder-to-shoulder shopping experience? Last year, Target opened its doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and was luring in-person and online shoppers with specials like these:

Element 65-inch Roku Smart 4K UHD HDR TV for $279.99 (in-store only).

Apple Watch Series 3 starting at $169.99 (regularly $199.99).

50% off select games and puzzles.

50% off select toys.

Nikon D3500 DSLR bundle for $399.99 (regularly $849.99).

