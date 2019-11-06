How to Get the Best Target Black Friday 2019 Deals

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 29.

Target Black Friday store hours

Black Friday officially begins on Thanksgiving Day at Target. The retailer’s stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28. Doors close at 1 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29, and reopen at 7 a.m. If you’re planning on shopping the sale in person, check with your local store to confirm Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours.

Online Black Friday savings begin Thanksgiving morning on Target.com. And through Dec. 21, Target cyber shoppers can enjoy free shipping on just about everything.

But some shoppers can score early access to the deals. On Nov. 27, Target RedCard holders will get access to more than 100 deals throughout the day on Target.com and in the Target app. Target Circle loyalty program members will gain access to select deals at 6 p.m. Central time that same day.

Target Black Friday deals 2019

One of the biggest Black Friday ads of the season is here! Target has released its Black Friday sale preview, and shoppers can flip through the ad online on Target’s website.

Not surprisingly, there are deals on TVs, video games, toys, clothing, vacuums, kitchen appliances and Christmas decorations.

We looked through all 54 pages and pulled out some of the biggest steals. Here are our picks for some of Target’s best bargains:

Element 65-inch Roku Smart 4K UHD HDR TV for $279.99 (in-store only).

Apple Watch Series 3 starting at $169.99 (regularly $199.99).

Nikon D3500 DSLR bundle for $399.99 (regularly $849.99).

Amazon Echo (3rd generation) for $59.99 (regularly $99.99).

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 bundle for $349.99 (regularly $499.99), plus get a free $40 Target gift card with purchase of this Xbox One console.

Buy two, get one free books.

Select movie titles for $4 each.

50% off select games and puzzles.

50% off select toys.

Sweaters for the family for $10 (save up to $14.99).

Matching family holiday pajamas for $10-$15 (regularly $11.99-$24.99).

As you plan your shopping, remember that many deals are available in limited quantities.

What to skip at Target

Target’s prices are competitive this year, but it’s still worth comparing its deals with other Black Friday retailers. For instance, Kohl’s offers Kohl’s Cash on eligible purchases. If you’re a frequent Kohl’s customer, you may want to earn Kohl’s Cash on your Black Friday shopping.

How to save money at Target

Target is hosting a Black Friday Preview Sale on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. Customers can snatch up hundreds of doorbusters both in stores and online. This early sale could be a good chance to shop and save money before the real Black Friday sale. But keep in mind that quantities are limited.

Target Black Friday deals 2018

Last year, whether you were looking for a smartwatch or a toy Barbie car, Target had a deal for you.

Target’s doors opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving for an early Black Friday kickoff, although some deals were available online before that. Cyber customers also enjoyed free shipping on hundreds of thousands of items.

Here were some of the best 2018 Target Black Friday savings:

Fitbit Versa smartwatch for $149 (regularly $199.95).

Ring video doorbell for $99.99 (regularly $149.99).

Google Home for $79 (regularly $129).

Select video games for $15 each.

Select movie titles for $4 each.

Save 50% on select games and puzzles.

Women’s and men’s tees starting at $4.

Barbie toy bundle for $29.99 (regularly $59.99).

But there were some caveats. For example, the 55-inch TV for just $199.99 on the front page of Target’s Black Friday ad was available only in stores.

More From NerdWallet

Courtney Jespersen is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: courtney@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @CourtneyNerd.

The article How to Get the Best Target Black Friday 2019 Deals originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.