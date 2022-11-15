How To Get The Best Personal Loan Rates In 2023

Personal loan rates have been rising since the Federal Reserve began implementing interest rate hikes to combat inflation. While securing the best rate is always key to reducing your overall loan cost regardless of the economic conditions, it’s even more crucial when loan costs are rising, as they are now and projected to be in 2023.

Follow these four steps to get the best personal loan rates in 2023.

1. Improve Your Credit Score

Lenders typically use your credit score to determine your interest rate, and they generally reserve the best rates for applicants with the highest scores. For example, applicants with scores of at least 720 are most likely to get the best personal loan rates.

Before you apply for a personal loan in 2023, take the necessary steps to improve your credit score to access these competitive rates. Action items that can have a significantly positive impact on your score include:

Paying down any existing debt as fast as possible.

Reviewing your credit report to make sure it’s accurate and free of errors or discrepancies. Contact the reporting agency to file a dispute, if necessary.

Making on-time payments each month for all of your debt obligations.

Improving your credit score before applying can save you hundreds or thousands of dollars in interest.

2. Increase Your Income

Your credit score is not the only factor that determines your overall creditworthiness and risk as a borrower. Lenders also consider your income because it indicates your ability to repay your new debt. For example, if you have a low monthly or annual income, lenders may not be willing to approve your application, or they may charge you a higher interest rate for the added risk.

If you have limited income, it’s in your best interest to increase your earnings before applying, or wait to apply until you have sufficient income to afford a personal loan. This can also help you secure better interest rates.

There are several different home-based side hustles or small business ideas that can help boost your income. Some of these include virtual assistants, doggy daycare, selling online courses, online tutoring, copywriting and property watch services, among others.

3. Pay Down Existing Debt

Lenders also take into account your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, which is a measurement of your monthly debts divided by your gross monthly income. The lower your DTI, the less risk you pose; the less risk you pose, the lower your interest rates.

Increasing your income is one way to reduce your DTI; however, not everyone is in a position to get a higher-paying job or tack on a new side hustle among their other responsibilities. Paying down your existing debt is another way you can reduce your DTI, which may prove to be more doable than increasing your income.

What’s more, paying down your existing debt will likely increase your credit score, making it an excellent method for securing lower interest rates.

4. Prequalify With Multiple Lenders

Many lenders offer a prequalification process, which lets you find out what rates and terms you may be eligible for without hurting your credit score. While these terms are not guaranteed until you submit a formal application, prequalifying gives you a good idea of what offers may be on the table.

When you prequalify with multiple lenders, you essentially create a portfolio of offers that you can compare and choose from. Instead of blindly choosing one lender from the market and hoping for the best rates and terms, you can compare several offers to make sure the loan you choose is the absolute best for your situation.

Once you find an offer you like, you’ll need to submit a detailed formal application. This will require a hard credit check, which will temporarily ding your credit score. Your score typically bounces back quickly as long as you make on-time payments.

5. Consider Using a Co-borrower or Co-signer

If factors like your credit score or income are keeping you from getting favorable personal loan rates, it may be worth applying with a more creditworthy co-borrower or co-signer.

Co-borrower: Co-borrowers have full access to the loan funds or assets being financed and are responsible for making payments throughout the entire life of the loan. They hold equal responsibility as the primary borrower.

Co-borrowers have full access to the loan funds or assets being financed and are responsible for making payments throughout the entire life of the loan. They hold equal responsibility as the primary borrower. Co-signer: Co-signers are typically used only to boost the creditworthiness of an application. They don’t have access to the loan money and only become responsible for payment if you, the primary borrower, fail to repay.

If using a co-borrower or co-signer seems like it would benefit your situation and help you get lower rates, consider a joint personal loan or a co-signer loan.

How to Find the Best Personal Loan Rates

The best personal loan rates are typically available through online lenders; however, some traditional banks may offer competitive rates, too. Because lenders typically reserve the best rates for creditworthy borrowers, it’s crucial to improve your creditworthiness by doing one or more of the following:

Improve your credit score

Increase your income

Pay down existing debt

Prequalify with multiple lenders

Consider using a co-borrower or co-signer

Forbes Advisor evaluated 29 popular lenders to identify those with the best personal loan rates. Some of these top lenders include LightStream, Wells Fargo, PenFed, Discover and Marcus.

