How to Get the Best Lowe’s Black Friday 2020 Deals

What are Lowe's Black Friday 2020 store hours?

Many major retailers, including Lowe's, will be closed on Thanksgiving. The home improvement giant's Black Friday store hours will be the usual 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time. Check with your store to verify.

What are Lowe's Black Friday 2020 deals?

Lowe's is discounting many of the products DIYers crave: tools, smart home products and flooring. And perhaps most importantly, there is a blanket discount on select appliances. Here are some of the Black Friday deals that have been announced. Most deals start Nov. 26.

Savings of up to $700 on select appliances, with free local delivery on major appliance purchases of $299 or more (starting Nov. 19).

Select Black & Decker space heaters, 20% off.

42-inch kitchen island for $249 ($150 savings).

Nest Hello Doorbell for $179 ($50 savings).

Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 ($50 savings).

Craftsman trimmer and blower combo kit for $79 ($50 savings).

The in-store discounts are available while inventory lasts. Lowe's will be offering more online discounts than in-store deals this year, allowing shoppers a safe holiday-buying alternative during the pandemic.

How can you save money at Lowe's?

The longer you can hold out, the cheaper holiday decor will become. That's the ticket: Patient shoppers may get big bargains on those inflatable snowmen and string lights.

Tools are still a good bargain bet at Lowe's, and peek into the corners of the big box for local offseason discounts, like patio furniture. Lowe's is often competitive on smart home technology, too, though inventory may be an issue.

What were Lowe's Black Friday 2019 deals?

Ahhhh, the good old days of last year. That's when you could wake up at the crack of dawn on Black Friday and rush to Lowe's to get that BOGO six-tool cordless combo kit and cordless compound miter saw. Here are some of the other Black Friday specials, back in the day:

Dyson Slim Ball bagless upright vacuum for $199.

A 6.5-ft Seneca Pine pre-lit artificial Christmas tree for $49.

Serta Hybrid 10-inch queen mattress for $399.

GE StayBright 100-Count 24.75-ft warm white LED plug-in Christmas string lights for $2.98.

1-quart poinsettia for 50 cents.

Roomba 675 robotic vacuum for $199.99.

Hal M. Bundrick, CFP is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: hal@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @halmbundrick.

The article How to Get the Best Lowe's Black Friday 2020 Deals originally appeared on NerdWallet.

