How to Get the Best Bath & Body Works Black Friday 2020 Deals

What are Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2020 store hours?

Bath & Body Works stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but Black Friday discounts will be available online and in stores throughout Thanksgiving week. Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 23-25, the deals will be in stores only. On Thanksgiving Day, you'll be able to shop and save online only. And on Black Friday, Nov. 27, the specials will be online and in stores.

Check with your nearest Bath & Body Works for local store hours during Thanksgiving week.

What are Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2020 deals?

Instead of the traditional product-stuffed Black Friday tote, Bath & Body Works will be putting nine (rather than seven or eight) gift surprises on sale in a Christmas box.

The goodies (valued over $100) include a new scent, Dahlia, in a fragrance mist, shower gel and body lotion. There are also two candles, a hand soap and more in the package, available for $30 with any $30 purchase.

Other specials (available now) include:

Single-wick candles, mix and match, two for $20.

Body creams, lotions, shower gels and other customer favorites, mix and match, buy three, get two free — or buy two, get one free.

Hand soaps, six for $26 or four for $20.

A five-pack of fragrant hand sanitizers for $8.

How can you save money at Bath & Body Works?

To boost your savings, sign up with Bath & Body Works online for sales and new product notifications. Many times, you'll get discount coupons as a reward for signing up. And use your favorite cash-back app to search for Bath & Body Works coupons and rebates.

What were Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2019 deals?

Last year, Bath & Body Works offered a reusable gingham bag filled with eight products for $30 with any purchase of $30 or more. The retailer said it was a $106 value.

