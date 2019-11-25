How to Get the Best Bath & Body Works Black Friday 2019 Deals

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 29.

Bath & Body Works Black Friday store hours

At Bath & Body Works, Black Friday starts online on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, at 6 a.m. Eastern time and in many stores at 6 p.m. Check with the location nearest you for store hours.

Bath & Body Works Black Friday deals 2019

Bath & Body Works will once again be hosting a tote bag deal this year. Arriving soon, the store will offer a reusable gingham bag filled with eight products. It will be available for $30 with any $30 purchase (an over $106 value).

There will be other deals, too. The body care retailer has promised that more surprises will be popping up all week long.

What to skip at Bath & Body Works

Black Friday is the right time to snag a tote at Bath & Body Works, but it might not be the best time to buy a candle. The retailer is known for discounting its candles in December. If that happens again this year, you might be able to get a better price than you would if you shopped right now.

How to save money at Bath & Body Works

Before you complete a purchase at Bath & Body Works, check for any available coupons or coupon codes (if you’re shopping online). These could provide an additional layer of savings.

For example, we know Bath & Body Works was recently circulating a coupon for $10 off a qualifying $30 purchase in store or online from Nov. 28 through Dec 1. That includes Black Friday.

Bath & Body Works Black Friday deals 2018

Bath & Body Works traditionally offers an exclusive Black Friday tote bag. Last year was no exception.

In 2018, Bath & Body Works shoppers scooped up a Black Friday tote (valued at over $115) for $30 with any qualifying $30 purchase. The tote came in two colors and was loaded with seven giftable items, including a candle and hand soap.

But that wasn’t the only deal up for grabs. The retailer also offered a separate buy three, get three free mix-and-match promotion. When shoppers purchased six eligible items, the three lowest-priced items were free.

