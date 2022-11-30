How To Get The Best Bank Bonuses In 2023

With interest rates expected to rise throughout 2023, you may be considering switching your primary checking account to another bank to get a better deal. Or maybe you’re looking to open a high-yield savings account to get the maximum return while preserving your ability to access your cash. In every case, opening a new account is an opportunity to get a one-time welcome bonus from your new bank.

Here’s what to look for if you’re shopping around for a new bank account in 2023.

Expect New Bonuses From Names You Know

One bank to look out for if you’re looking for the best bank bonuses of 2023 is American Express. The company launched its first all-digital checking account in 2022 and its business checking account products not long before that. While these products haven’t been marketed as heavily as the company’s credit cards, look for that to change in 2023.

American Express aggressively courts new customers with generous welcome bonuses on the credit card side of the house. The bank has been especially generous with the welcome bonuses offered to business customers, targeting some customers with bonuses as large as 250,000 Membership Rewards points for card sign-ups. If you’re a small business customer looking to find a bank bonus in 2023, you would do well to stay aware of what American Express is doing.

Shift From Direct Deposits to Engagement

Historically, consumer bank account bonuses were tied to direct deposits. As large banks move to secure their place in the person-to-person payment space, look for bonus requirements to shift more toward engagement. Instead of setting up a direct deposit and receiving a bonus, expect to meet bonus requirements by making qualifying debit card or person-to-person transactions.

A customer who makes a handful of person-to-person payments each month is likely more interesting to a bank than a customer who simply stashes money in an account. Engaged customers are stickier; if someone gets incremental value from their bank by using a debit card, they’re less likely to leave for a competitor. If they’re using a person-to-person payment service, network effects can draw in their contacts as potential customers. And a customer who opens the bank’s app more often can be marketed to and cross-sold more easily.

Entry-Level Relationship Banking Grows

Banks don’t want just to be the place where you hold your cash—they want you to hold a credit card, consider them for a home loan and hold your investment portfolio with them. Many banks have a relationship banking program that grants perks for high net-worth customers who bring their assets to the bank. Probably the most well-known of these programs is Citigold.

But larger banks are beginning to realize there are returns to providing incentives for entry-level customers too. Bank of America was one of the first to roll out a program with increased rewards and banking perks to people of more modest means. The bank’s Preferred Rewards program rewards customers who hold $20,000 or more in deposit or investment accounts.

Those rewards offer synergies between credit cards, mortgages, auto loans and deposit accounts that grow over time. Expect more banks to roll out entry-level relationship banking programs in 2023 and beyond.

How To Find the Best Bank Bonus for You

If you’re looking for a new bank bonus in 2023, check our list of the best bank bonuses and promotions to make sure you’re getting the most lucrative deals currently available. Be sure to read the requirements for each bonus and pay particular attention to the following terms.

Direct deposit requirements. Many bank bonuses require you to receive regular direct deposits above a certain dollar amount to qualify for the bonus reward. Before signing up with a new bank and expecting a bonus, make sure your direct deposit will trigger a bonus.

Minimum balances. Be aware of how minimum balances work. If a bank account bonus requires a minimum daily balance, you can be disqualified if your bank account balance drops below that amount during the promotional period.

Requirements based on account usage. If you sign up for a bank account bonus that requires a certain number of debit card transactions to qualify for the bonus, check what kinds of transactions qualify and make a plan to complete these before the end of the promotional period. If you need to increase your debit card transactions, look for opportunities to split your monthly payments into multiple, smaller payments. You can often make multiple payments to cell phone, car insurance, auto loan or student loan bills during a single billing cycle.

Promotion eligibility requirements. If you’ve previously received a bank before and are looking for a welcome bonus from the same bank, be aware of what banks consider a “new customer.” Some banks allow you to get a bonus if you’ve been a customer before, while others may only give you one bonus—ever. Some banks won’t give you a bonus if you’ve been a customer before, even if you didn’t receive a welcome bonus in the past.

Bottom Line

The best bank bonuses of 2023 are likely to come from established banks you’ve heard of, but you’ll probably see one or two pleasant surprises from banks that haven’t historically offered new customer bonuses.

Expect banks to offer welcome bonuses with a more engagement-based set of requirements in 2023. Finally, be sure to read all terms and conditions if you’re considering opening a bank account to receive a welcome bonus.

