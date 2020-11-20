How to Get the Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 27.

What are Amazon's Black Friday 2020 plans?

Following record-breaking sales for the pandemic-rescheduled Prime Day and a "Holiday Dash" sale, Amazon has announced a weeklong Black Friday event, from Nov. 20 through Nov. 27. The retailer will drop new deals daily, with some of the discounts lasting only 24 hours.

If you're short on gift ideas, Amazon launched "Oprah's Favorite Things" list, and if your holiday present misses the mark for some reason, most returns can be made through Jan. 31, 2021, at over 18,000 locations, the retailer says.

What are Amazon's Black Friday 2020 deals?

You'll want to check the current availability of items you're most interested in on Amazon's Black Friday homepage. Beginning Nov. 20, some discounts will drop on undisclosed dates and times, including:

A Fire HD 10 tablet for $79.99 ($70 savings).

A Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $27.99 ($12 savings).

Up to half off a selection of watches from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein and others.

Up to 40% off the KidKraft Super Vortex Racing Tower.

Up to 50% off Skullcandy Indy True and XT earbuds.

A Ring Video Doorbell 3 with an Echo Show 5 for $149.99 (regularly $274.98).

Up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen products.

Like many retailers this year, Amazon isn't announcing many headline-making discounts prior to Black Friday. In a press release, the retailer only said you would "save" on Samsung and Sony televisions, without disclosing how much the discounts would be.

And "up to" discounts are really disappointing if what you're shopping for isn't in the discount band.

As Amazon and the nation's major retailers navigate the unknown territory of a COVID-19 economy and cracked supply chains, shoppers may find the biggest savings late in the season or after the holidays.

How can you save money at Amazon?

Amazon is taking the Black Friday frenzy up a notch. To build a little urgency on special discounts, Amazon is hosting "Epic Daily Deals" with countdown clocks showing when the sale on an item ends. A livestream features a host talking about trending deals and upcoming sales.

Meanwhile, for shoppers who want to combine a little holiday benevolence with their buying, AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price on eligible products to a charity of the purchaser's choice.

What were Amazon's Black Friday 2019 deals?

In 2019, Amazon tempted holiday buyers with these Black Friday deals:

Fire HD 8 tablet for $49.99 (regularly $79.99).

Echo Show 5 for $49.99 (regularly $89.99).

Fire Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (regularly $49.99).

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with an Echo Show 5 for $179 (regularly $338.99).

Hal M. Bundrick, CFP is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: hal@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @halmbundrick.

The article How to Get the Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals originally appeared on NerdWallet.

