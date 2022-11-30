How to Get Pre-Approved for a Credit Card

Credit card applications sometimes feel like a roll of the dice. Even if you have a high credit score, there's no guarantee your application will be approved. There is, however, a way to know which credit cards you stand a good chance of getting -- checking for pre-approval offers.

These are cards fitting your current credit profile you'd likely qualify for, and you can check for pre-approval offers with no impact to your credit score. To get pre-approved for a credit card, here are the steps to follow.

Discover: This card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Consolidate debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

1. Go to the card issuer's pre-approval page

If a credit card company offers pre-approvals, there will be a pre-approval page on its website. Here, you can fill out a form with some basic information and check for pre-approval offers with that card issuer.

It can sometimes be tricky to find a card issuer's pre-approval page. The quickest option is to search online for the name of the credit card company and the word "pre-approval." To make things easier, here are links to pre-approval pages with a few of the most popular credit card companies:

As you may have noticed, some card issuers use the term "pre-approval," whereas others use "pre-qualification" or "pre-selected." These are used interchangeably, and they mean the same thing here.

2. Fill out the pre-approval form

Every card issuer's pre-approval form is a bit different, but they typically don't ask for much information or take more than a minute to complete. Here's the standard information you can expect to provide:

Full name

Home address

Last four digits of your Social Security number

Other information some card issuers ask for includes your date of birth, annual income, monthly housing payment, and what type of credit card you're looking for. After you confirm you've provided the correct information, submit the form to see your card offers.

3. Review your pre-approval offers

When you submit the form, the credit card company will run a soft credit check on you. This type of credit check doesn't affect your credit score. Based on that information, it will look for cards it has that you could qualify for.

On the results page, you'll see your pre-approval offers. Or, if the card issuer doesn't have any for you, a message will appear to let you know that.

Pre-approval offers can be different from regular public card offers. For example, you could see an offer for a $250 sign-up bonus on a card that normally only has a $200 bonus. If so, you'll need to use the "Apply Now" option on the pre-approval page to get that credit card deal.

After you've reviewed your offers, you can decide which, if any, to apply for. Keep in mind that pre-approvals aren't the only option. You could still potentially qualify for another card in a credit card company's lineup.

Pre-approvals aren't a sure thing, but they're a useful way of finding potential card options. Many of the most popular credit card companies offer online pre-approval tools, and they don't hurt your credit. When in doubt, check for pre-approvals first to help you choose the right credit card.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2024

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR for up to 21 months! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Discover Financial Services is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase &. The Motley Fool recommends Discover Financial Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.