How To Get Pool Financing: Personal Loan Vs. Home Equity

When the mercury is rising faster than your savings, you might be thinking about pool financing. Pools are nice (but spendy) additions to your home, after all, and a pool loan can help you achieve that reality just a bit sooner.

The good news is there are many types of financing options to choose from. The bad news is they each come with their own costs, and you’ll need to understand how they work so you can choose the best option for your situation.

What Is a Pool Loan?

Unlike for mortgages or car loans, for example, there is no one definition of what a “pool loan” is. It can be any type of financing that you use to purchase a pool, even just an IOU to your in-laws.

Pools are expensive, and so it’s likely you’ll need to take a loan out if you haven’t been steadily saving. According to Fixr, a home remodeling website, you can expect to spend anywhere from $1,500 to $16,000 for an above-ground pool. If you’re aiming for an in-ground pool, you may need to borrow even more—up to $110,000, depending on how big and fancy you want to go.

Is a Pool Loan Worth It?

Owning a pool is a lifestyle decision. Like any lifestyle decision (boats, muscle cars, travel), there are costs to consider beyond just the loan itself.

For example, a pool can sometimes increase your home’s value, depending on where you live. If you live in Portland (Maine or Oregon, for that matter), a pool might not increase your property value as much as in Tampa. It also could make it harder to attract homebuyers, as many people don’t want to deal with the costs and upkeep of a pool.

This is why it’s important to think about your timeline for being in the home. If you don’t plan on selling it soon, then these factors don’t matter. But if you think you could sell it in, say, the next five years, having some idea of when that might be also can help you plan how long you want to be paying off a loan. You don’t want to take out a 15-year pool loan if you’ll be moving in 10 years, for example.

Types of Pool Loans

You have many choices when it comes to how to pay for your pool. Here are some of the most common ones.

Personal Loan

Paying for your pool with a personal loan can be a good idea if you just want a simple loan that doesn’t require you to post your home as collateral. These typically are unsecured loans, meaning that if you default, the lender can’t take your house.

Applying for a personal loan typically is faster than with other types of loans. In fact, some lenders may offer same-day funding. If you have excellent credit, you may be able to find a personal loan that charges an interest rate that is competitive with other types of loans. But since you’ll be qualifying on the basis of your credit and income, you might find it harder to get approved for a personal loan with bad credit, and if you do, you’ll generally pay much higher rates.

Home Equity Loan

Home equity loans, on the other hand, are secured because they use your existing home as collateral. If you fail to pay they’re certainly not going to tow away your pool, but they can take your house—and the pool with it.

Because home equity loans are backed by collateral, you generally can find low rates. That’s why they’re a better choice if saving money in the long run is your primary goal. Home equity loans also are a better choice if your credit isn’t the best, because it’s usually easier to get approved for secured loans when you have something of value on the line.

Home Equity Line of Credit

A home equity line of credit works a bit differently in that you have a line of credit you can borrow against during a draw period. This would allow you to take all of the cash you need for your pool upfront, as you need it or even use it to borrow for other things if you still have enough credit remaining. This may be the most flexible type of loan to use for pool financing.

The downside is that along with other types of equity-based financing, you will need at least some equity in your home. If you don’t have much equity in your home, you may not be able to borrow against it.

Cash-Out Refinance

A cash-out refinance replaces your current mortgage with a new, larger one. The difference between what you currently owe and your new mortgage gets paid out to you as cash that you can use for whatever you want—in this case, a pool.

Cash-out refinances are another financing option that requires you to put up your house as collateral. You’ll need to go through the mortgage underwriting process again, which can be time-consuming. However, mortgages generally charge among the lowest interest rates of all types of loans. If you borrow a large amount, the savings you’ll get can be worth the hassle.

Where to Look for a Swimming Pool Loan

Because you have so many options for how to get a pool loan, you also have a lot of options for where to get one from, including:

Banks. It may be harder to qualify for a loan from a bank and, aside from a few cases, the rates are often a bit higher.

These community-based non-profits offer lower rates, but you’ll have to meet membership requirements to join. Online lenders. These lenders often specialize in personal loans, and may offer ultra-fast funding.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What type of pool financing should I choose if I want to save money?

It’s worthwhile to explore all your options. But in general, since a cash-out refinance usually comes with the lowest interest rate, this will be your best bet. Make sure to factor any closing costs into the equation, though, since these could negate any benefit from a lower interest rate over the long run.

What type of pool financing should I choose if I need the money ASAP?

Personal loans are generally the fastest option for pool financing. Since they don’t rely on underwriting any of your assets, lenders can usually make a quicker decision based on your creditworthiness alone.

When should I apply for a pool loan?

It’s best to apply for pool financing after you’ve shopped around and received quotes from several contractors. That way you’ll know exactly how much you need to borrow, and when you’re ready to hire a contractor, you’ll have the financing in place.

