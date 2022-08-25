Whether you are stuck in a car loan you can no longer afford or are simply unhappy with your current financed vehicle, there are a few ways to get out of the loan. For example, you could refinance the loan or sell the car and use the proceeds to pay off the loan.

Ultimately, the right option for you will depend on how much your car is worth, how much you owe and whether you’ve defaulted on the loan.

If you’re wondering how to get out of a car loan, here’s what you should know.

How Do Car Loans Work?

A car loan is a type of loan that’s backed by the vehicle. While this added security to the loan can lead to lower interest rates compared to unsecured loans, it also means you risk having your car repossessed by the lender if you default.

Auto financing is typically available from banks, credit unions and online lenders. As of the first quarter of 2022, the average rate on a loan for a new car was 4.07%, while the average rate for a used car loan was 8.62%, according to Experian’s Experian’s State of the Auto Finance Market report. Repayment terms typically range from 24 to 84 months.

Lenders often require down payments on car loans. It’s usually a good idea to put down at least 20% of the purchase price for a new car or at least 10% for a used car. For example, if you want to finance a new $20,000 car, you should plan on making a down payment of at least $4,000.

If you’re approved for a car loan, you’ll make monthly payments until the vehicle is paid off. These payments will go toward the principal (the amount of money borrowed) and the interest (the cost of borrowing the money).

Can You Get Out of a Car Loan?

Yes, it’s possible to get out of a car loan. However, all of the options to do so require paying off the loan in some way or consenting to voluntary repossession. Additionally, if you have financed a vehicle and are experiencing buyer’s remorse, you won’t be able to simply return the car and back out of the loan agreement.

How to Get Out of a Car Loan

There are a number of ways to get out of a car loan, though the right strategy for you will depend on your individual circumstances and needs. Here are some potential options to consider:

Pay Off the Car Loan Early

If you have the cash available, simply paying off your car loan early could be the fastest way to get out of it. Additionally, this will save you money on interest and might also help improve your credit score by reducing your outstanding debts.

Keep in mind that some lenders charge prepayment penalties if you repay your loan ahead of schedule. Be sure to check your loan agreement or contact your lender to see if you’ll end up with one of these fees.

Refinance the Loan

Refinancing is the process of taking out a new loan with different terms and using it to pay off your existing loan. Depending on your credit, you might qualify for a lower interest rate, which could save you money on interest and potentially help you pay off your loan faster.

You could also opt to extend your repayment term if you need to reduce your monthly payments. Just keep in mind that doing so means you’ll pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

Trade In the Car

You might be able to trade in your vehicle to a dealership while purchasing a different car, even if you still have a remaining balance on your auto loan. In this case, the dealer would work with you to pay off what you still owe on the loan by rolling that amount into your total cost.

This can be one of the simplest and most straightforward ways to get out of an unwanted car loan. However, it isn’t always an option—and it could lead to a cycle of borrowing.

Sell the Car

If you want to get rid of both the car and the loan, consider selling the vehicle outright and using the proceeds to pay off what you still owe. This could be a good idea if you’ve built up equity in your car as you might be able to sell it for more than you owe, which would leave you with some extra cash to put toward a new vehicle.

But if you’re underwater on the loan—meaning you owe more than the car is worth—you might not make enough from the sale to repay the loan. In this case, you’d still have to pay off the remaining amount despite no longer having the car.

Consent to Voluntary Repossession

If you can’t afford your payments and are unable to negotiate different terms with your lender, you might decide to return the car to the lender—a process known as voluntary repossession. In this situation, you’ll need to contact the lender to let it know that you want to surrender the car, then schedule when and where to drop it off.

This can be much less stressful compared to involuntary repossession, which would involve a repossession agent sent by the lender taking your vehicle at an unknown time. For example, the agent could seize the car from your home or workplace—or even from a parking lot. Surrendering the vehicle voluntarily, on the other hand, means avoiding this nerve-wracking chaos.

Additionally, while both voluntary and involuntary repossession will damage your credit score and will stay on your credit report for at least seven years, there’s a difference between the two on your credit report. If a lender views your credit report manually, it’ll see the repossession listed as voluntary, which might be viewed more favorably compared to an involuntary repossession.

Also keep in mind that if you surrender the car and the lender isn’t able to sell it for enough money to recover the remaining loan amount, you’ll be on the hook for the difference, which is called a deficiency.

How to Get Out of an Upside-down Car Loan

If you owe more on your loan than what the car is worth, your loan is considered upside down. This can happen if you put very little down on the vehicle when you originally bought it or if the value of the vehicle drops quickly. Having an upside-down loan can make it harder to sell or trade in your car as well as to get approved for a new loan.

If you find yourself with an upside-down loan, start by calculating how much negative equity you have in your car. To do so, subtract the value of your car from the amount you still owe on your loan. For example, if you owe $20,000 on your loan and your car is only worth $15,000, you have $5,000 in negative equity.

Once you know how much negative equity you have, here are a few options to consider:

Roll the negative equity into a new loan. If you’re planning to buy a new car, you might be able to roll your negative equity into the new loan. This means the negative equity will be added to the price of the new car, and you’ll finance it all together. For example, if you buy a new car for $30,000 and have $5,000 in negative equity, you’ll finance the vehicle for a total of $35,000.

If you’re planning to buy a new car, you might be able to roll your negative equity into the new loan. This means the negative equity will be added to the price of the new car, and you’ll finance it all together. For example, if you buy a new car for $30,000 and have $5,000 in negative equity, you’ll finance the vehicle for a total of $35,000. Get a personal loan. If you’d rather not buy a new car right away, you could apply for a personal loan to cover the amount of your negative equity. This might be a helpful option if you have a good credit score—usually meaning a score of 670 or higher—and can qualify for a low interest rate.

If you’d rather not buy a new car right away, you could apply for a personal loan to cover the amount of your negative equity. This might be a helpful option if you have a good credit score—usually meaning a score of 670 or higher—and can qualify for a low interest rate. Save up to pay off the negative equity. Depending on your financial situation, it might make the most sense to save up the money to pay off your negative equity. This could take some time, but it will help you avoid paying interest over a longer period. Just make sure you continue making minimum monthly payments on your loan, too.

What to Do If You Can’t Afford Your Car Payments

It’s important to make sure you can afford a car before you finance one. But if your circumstances have changed and you aren’t able to make your loan payments, contact your lender as soon as possible. Depending on your repayment history as well as your credit score, the lender could be willing to lower your interest rate, reduce your monthly payments or otherwise alter your loan terms.

Some lenders also provide assistance options to borrowers dealing with financial hardship like a job loss. For example, you might be able to temporarily defer your payments or make interest-only payments.

Can You Buy a Car Without a Loan?

Yes, you can buy a car without an auto loan. To do so, you’ll need to save up the money required to pay for the vehicle in cash. This could be difficult if you need a car quickly or don’t have any extra room in your budget to put money toward a car fund—but keep in mind that buying a car without a loan also means you’ll likely save hundreds or thousands of dollars on interest.

You could also consider another kind of loan if you’d prefer not to get a car loan, such as an unsecured personal loan. However, because this type of loan is riskier for the lender without collateral, you’ll likely end up with a higher interest rate compared to what you’d pay on an auto loan.

