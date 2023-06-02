How To Get More Bang for Your Buck on Your Major Home Appliances

Major home appliances can easily set you back thousands of dollars. Yet they’re so very essential. To help make them last so you can get the best bang for your buck, let’s examine some overall expert tips you should consider during the shopping process.

First up, you should always look to buy appliances that rate strongly in quality and durability. You should also opt for the warranty.

“The best way to get more bang for your buck on major home appliances is to invest in quality products that are built to last,” said Pavel Khaykin, the founder of Pavel Buys Houses. “This means doing your research and looking for appliances that are energy efficient and have a good warranty.”

Another factor to consider applies to when you are shopping for a new appliance: the age of the unit.

“In some cases, it is possible to purchase a nearly new appliance for a fraction of the price of a brand-new one,” said Kerry Sherin, consumer advocate at Ownerly. “This is because most major appliance companies regularly refurbish and resell older units. It is a good idea to check the warranty length that comes with each appliance model you are considering. This will help you gauge the likelihood of repairs or replacements down the road.”

Also bear in mind that if you are purchasing a new major appliance, you should look into how long a particular model typically lasts.

“When considering purchasing a major appliance, it is always good to see if it is an extended warranty model,” Sherin said. “The consumer protection offered by these terms can be a major factor in making an educated decision about the quality and longevity of a new appliance.”

Now let’s look at some major appliances, how much they cost on average and how you can maximize your ROI on these machines. Also see five kitchen appliances that are not worth the cost.

Refrigerator

Average cost: $500 to $12,000

According to East Coast Appliance, the cost of a refrigerator can run you between $500 and $12,000 — quite a range. A fridge could last 20 years, according to Howard’s. To ensure your refrigerator lasts as long as it possibly can, consider the following advice.

“To extend the age and lower the cost of refrigerators, you want to keep certain areas clean,” said Mats Claes, founder of Top Keuken Tips, a Dutch media company that offers kitchen-related tips and advice. “More specifically, by cleaning the coils every once in a while, you avoid dust buildup making the refrigerator motor work harder, which increases energy usage and reduces lifespan. Additionally, if your refrigerator has a freezer section too, keeping this clear of ice has a similar effect.”

Oven

Average cost: $600 to $1,300

According to HomeGuide, a new oven can cost $600 to $1,300. The oven should last a fair amount of years.

“On average, an oven can last around 8-12 years with proper maintenance,” said Ron Shimek, president of Mr. Appliance. “While the lifespan of an oven can vary, it is reasonable to expect it to function for over a decade.”

In order for an oven to last as long as it possibly can, consider the following tips, according to Shimek: “Clean the inside of the oven once a month, protect it from power surges and make repairs as quickly as possible. Even small repairs like weak door springs can cause large problems down the road.”

Dishwasher

Average cost: $970

According to Angie’s List, a dishwasher costs in the ballpark of $970 — but you can spend up to $3,500 on this kitchen essential.

“To extend the lifespan of your dishwasher, clean its filter regularly to prevent clogs and keep it running smoothly,” Shimek said. “Don’t forget to remove any food particles or debris from the filter. Before loading your dishes, scrape off excess food to prevent clogs. Use high-quality dishwasher detergents. Lastly, if you notice any issues like leaks, strange noises or poor cleaning performance, call a professional technician right away. Making repairs quickly can prevent further damage and extend the lifespan of your dishwasher.”

Washer and Dryer

Average cost of washing machine: $250 to $1,200

Average cost of dryer: $500 to $3,500

The most important way to salvage your washer and dryer for the long haul is to never overload them.

“We all know when staring at a huge basket of laundry that you just want to throw it in, start the cycle and be done with it,” said Matthew Coan, the owner of Cash Savvy Home Buyers. “But this does major damage to the internal components and you will be making a service call to repair it before you know it.”

Though quality washers and dryers are designed for repetitive use, they can handle only so much at a time.

“What you need to remember is that anything you put in your washer will be completely saturated with water at some point, and that adds a lot of weight,” Coan said. “Yes, it doesn’t feel that heavy when you put it in, and maybe even when you take it out after the wash is done; but your washer has to spin all the water out of whatever laundry is in there and it is a lot of weight to push around.

“We all know the sound of the washer bouncing on the ground during the spin cycle. This is literally the sound of it breaking down. So just take the extra time and separate whatever laundry you have to do into separate loads and you will be thankful 10 years down the road when you never have a problem or repairs to deal with.”

