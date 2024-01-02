How To Get FFELP Student Loan Forgiveness

Federal Family Education Loan Program loans (FFELP), sometimes referred to as FFEL loans, were discontinued in 2010, and many people still have outstanding debt.

Although FFELP loans are eligible for some federal forgiveness programs, not all FFELP borrowers will qualify. Before you pursue loan forgiveness, determine which loan forgiveness route is best for you.

What Were FFELP Loans?

Originally known as the Guaranteed Student Loan (GSL) program, FFELP loans were introduced with the passage of the Higher Education Act of 1965. For over 40 years, the Education Department worked with private student loan companies to provide government-guaranteed FFELP loans to college students.

Through the FFEL program, the following loan types were issued:

Federal Stafford loans (subsidized and unsubsidized)

Federal Plus loans

Federal consolidation loans

Some FFELP loans are held by private lenders, while others are held by the U.S. Department of Education. According to the Department of Education, 3.23 million borrowers held $87.7 billion in commercially-held FFELP loans at the end of Q3 2023.

FFELP Loan Forgiveness Options

Previously, FFELP loan forgiveness was only possible if you consolidated your loans with a federal direct consolidation loan. When you consolidate your debt, you’d lose credit for payments you made to date and have to start over.

However, President Biden announced a limited-time opportunity that could help FFELP borrowers: If you consolidate your loans with a direct consolidation loan by the end of 2023, your payments will count towards the requirements for several federal loan forgiveness programs.

FFELP loan forgiveness options include:

Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) Forgiveness

When you apply for an IDR plan, your federal loan servicer calculates your monthly payments using a percentage of your discretionary income. Your repayment term is also extended; depending on the plan you choose, your new term could be 20 or 25 years.

Under the IDR plan rules, the government will forgive your remaining balance if you still owe money at the end of your new loan term.

FFELP borrowers can get credit for payments they made during the following periods:

Any month your loan was repayment status regardless of whether your payments were partial or full

Any forbearance period between 12 consecutive months or 36 cumulative months

Any month you spent in deferment before 2013, other than in-school deferment

Time in repayment before your loans were consolidated into a direct consolidation loan

As long as you consolidate your loans by the end of 2023, your loan servicer will update your payment schedule and the payments you’ve made to give you credit toward the requirements for IDR forgiveness.

If you miss that window, you can still consolidate your loans to gain eligibility for IDR plans. However, you won’t get credit for previous payments.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

PSLF provides loan forgiveness to federal student loan borrowers who have worked full-time for nonprofit agencies or government offices for at least 10 years. You must also make 120 qualifying monthly payments toward your debt, including IDR plan payments.

The U.S. Department of Education announced a temporary waiver, but borrowers had to consolidate by October 25, 2022. However, FFELP borrowers can still benefit from PSLF by consolidating their loans by the end of 2023. When they do, they’ll get credit for their payments made to date and may qualify for loan forgiveness sooner.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Loan consolidation isn’t required for Teacher Loan Forgiveness; FFELP loans are eligible loans in their current state. You can qualify for up to $17,500 in loan forgiveness on direct subsidized and unsubsidized loans if you teach for five full and consecutive academic years in a low-income school or educational service agency.

You can also receive forgiveness with specific types of consolidation loans, including direct consolidation or the federal consolidation loans.

Other Repayment Options If You Can’t Afford Your FFELP Loans

If you have FFELP loans and aren’t eligible for FFELP loan forgiveness, consider the following alternative options:

Alternative Payment Plans

FFELP loans are only eligible for IDR plans if you consolidate them with a direct consolidation loan. However, FFELP loans are eligible for other payment plans:

Extended. If you sign up for extended repayment, your repayment term is extended to 25 years. Your payments may be fixed or graduated, but they are usually lower than what you’d have with a 10-year repayment term.

If you sign up for extended repayment, your repayment term is extended to 25 years. Your payments may be fixed or graduated, but they are usually lower than what you’d have with a 10-year repayment term. Graduated. Under a graduated repayment plan, your payments start low and increase every two years until you repay your loan. If you consolidate your loans, you can extend your loan term to 30 years and utilize graduated repayment.

Under a graduated repayment plan, your payments start low and increase every two years until you repay your loan. If you consolidate your loans, you can extend your loan term to 30 years and utilize graduated repayment. Income-Sensitive. With income-sensitive repayment, your monthly payments reflect on your annual income, but you’ll be debt-free within 15 years.

The Fresh Start Program

The Fresh Start program is designed to help federal loan borrowers who previously defaulted on their loans. Borrowers enrolled in the program can expect the following benefits:

Ends collections activity

End treasury offset and wage garnishment

Restores ability to rehabilitate your loans

Loans will be listed as “current” rather than as in default on your credit reports

The program is also open to borrowers who defaulted on loans, including FFELP borrowers.

Student Loan Refinancing

Refinancing with a private lender is also an alternative option to loan forgiveness. This approach could help you secure a lower interest rate. For FFELP borrowers, that perk is a major benefit since FFELP loans could have very high rates.

However, refinancing your FFELP loans will transfer them to a private lender, and the process cannot be reversed. If any future updates are announced for FFELP loans, you won’t be eligible for those benefits.

