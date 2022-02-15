How To Get Discounted Internet Through The Affordable Connectivity Program

Broadband access is about to get a little more affordable for millions of people in the United States who don’t have access to reliable high-speed internet at home.

Qualifying low-income households can get a discount of up to $30 per month for internet service through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) established by the infrastructure package last year. People living on tribal lands can get up to $75 per month for internet access.

For many families, the cost of getting online is a major barrier to internet access. Though broadband internet prices have decreased in recent years, high-speed service still costs an average of $61 per month, according to a 2020 study by think tank New America.

Ten million American households have already signed up for help paying for internet access, said Vice President Kamala Harris at a White House event on Monday. “In the 21st century, high-speed internet is a necessity, not a luxury,” she said, noting that the program will allow one in four American households to obtain an ongoing discount on their monthly internet bill.

Half of people who didn’t have broadband service in 2019 blamed the cost, according to a study by the Pew Research Center.

This program replaces the Emergency Broadband Benefit program authorized by the second stimulus package in December 2020. The previous program, designed to help low-income households with internet costs while working or learning at home during the pandemic, offered a discount of up to $50 for participating households ($75 for households on Tribal lands).

How to Qualify for Discounted Internet Access

If you signed up for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program and are still eligible based on your income or assistance benefit status, you don’t have to do anything to stay enrolled in the permanent program. However, eligibility has changed for ACP, which means even more households are eligible for the discount.

While the temporary program was for households with incomes up to 135% of the poverty line, the long-term program is aimed at people at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline—or if your household meets one of the following requirements:

You receive SNAP, WIC, SSI, Medicaid, or federal public housing assistance

You participate in the National School Breakfast or Lunch Program

You received a Federal Pell Grant for the current award year

You meet eligibility requirements for a low-income internet program from a participating broadband provider

To put it in perspective, 200% of the federal poverty guidelines equals the following income caps for 2022:

For a household of one: $27,180

For a household of two: $36,620

For a household of three: $46,060

For a household of four: $55,500

The White House is working with state and local governments, along with community and faith-based organizations, to spread the word about the program. The program will be available indefinitely; the infrastructure package allocated more than $14 billion to increasing internet affordability.

How to Sign Up for Cheaper Internet

Visit ACPBenefit.org to submit an application online or print one to send by mail. You can also call 877-384-2575 to ask to have a paper application (with a paid return envelope) sent to you.

More than 1,000 internet providers are participating in the program, including big players like Comcast and AT&T. You can search for providers in your area using this program search tool.

Documentation proving your eligibility (such as copies of tax returns) can be submitted by uploading images online or mailing physical copies.

If you complete the application and upload your documents online, approval takes just a few minutes. If you mail your application and documentation, you should expect processing to take at least 10 to 14 days.

Once your application is approved, you can contact a participating internet service provider to enact your discount. The discount will be applied to your bill; you won’t receive any money directly and your discount can’t be worth more than the amount of your monthly bill.

You’ll need to periodically resubmit income documentation to the program in order to retain your eligibility. This will most likely take place before you renew your annual service agreement; you will receive information from your service provider about how and when you submit documentation to prove your continued eligibility status.

Some providers may offer the discount only on certain plans, or have eligibility restrictions. Verizon, for one, stipulates that if you go 30 days without using your service, it can cut off your discount.

Your state may offer additional ways to save on internet service on top of the ACP discount.

Maryland offers an additional $15 per-month discount eligible residents can get if they qualify for ACP. Iowa residents may be eligible for an additional $9.25 monthly discount on internet service.

