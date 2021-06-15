How to Get an Amtrak USA Rail Pass for $299

Here's how to get a USA Rail Pass for $299 instead of $499.

As more travelers begin to head back out to explore, they're finding that some travel costs are much higher than usual. Finding any way to save can be a big deal for your bank account.

If you've been hoping to travel by train, you're going to like this Amtrak deal. Its USA Rail Pass is now $299 instead of $499 for a limited time. Here are all the details you need to know.

Ride up to 10 segments for $299

Exploring the United States by train and taking the time to enjoy the incredible views is something that many people dream about. Now you have the perfect excuse to plan your own train adventure. Amtrak is discounting its USA Rail Pass by $200, making it available for $299 per person.

What exactly is the USA Rail Pass? It lets passengers ride up to 10 segments over 30 days in coach seating, hopping on and off at 500 Amtrak destinations. This discounted pass is available through June 22, 2021. After that date, the price will go back up to $499 per person.

A segment occurs any time you board and disembark a train. For example, if your trip involves making one connection, you will use two segments of your USA Rail Pass. You can travel with others, but each person will need a rail pass or train ticket to join you.

At just under $30 per segment, this pass offers riders a great opportunity to see more of the country by train while traveling to their next travel destination.

How to buy a discounted rail pass

To take advantage of this offer, visit the Amtrak website. There, you can book your pass and sort out your travel plans later. The pass is valid for 120 days after purchase and 30 days after the first segment is traveled. So make sure that you map out an itinerary and timeline and put your pass to good use.

There are no blackout dates, but there are some restrictions -- so be sure to read the full terms and conditions before buying a pass.

If you want to make it easier to plan your travels, Amtrak also has a mobile app. You can use the app to plan your trip, access your ticket, and get boarding information.

When buying your USA Rail Pass, be sure to use a travel rewards credit card. When you use a travel card for your purchase, you can earn rewards on your purchases. As you collect more points, you can redeem them for cash back or free travel.

Other ways to save on your next trip

If you're looking for other ways to save on your next getaway, here are some suggestions that can help you trim your travel costs.

Set a budget. Having a budget can allow you to take a great trip while keeping your personal finances in check. Set your budget and plan around it.

Plan as early as possible. So many other people are traveling right now, which means travel dates are booked up and prices are high. The sooner you book, the cheaper your trip costs will be.

Consider alternate rental car solutions. If you need a rental car during your trip, consider alternatives like car-sharing services to save money.

Compare the cost of hotels vs. home rentals. There are many accommodations to choose from, and comparing prices can help you find a better deal.

Redeem your travel rewards. If you have a travel credit card, you may already have enough points to redeem. Check to see if you have enough points to cover your hotel stays, or consider redeeming your points for restaurant gift cards or a statement credit.

Now is an excellent time to finally book that cross-country train trip that you've been meaning to take. Make sure you grab your Amtrak USA Rail Pass before the discounted offer ends and start planning out the rest of your trip details.

