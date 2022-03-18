How to Get a Free Year-Long Sam's Club Membership

If you've been thinking about becoming a warehouse club member, now is a good time to do so. Sam's Club is running a money-savings promotion to attract new members. While you'll have to pay money upfront to join, the current promotion makes it so you get the membership fee back to spend on in-store purchases.

The benefits of warehouse clubs

Many people find warehouse clubs to be a great way to save money on everyday expenses. These clubs sell items in bulk, and members can take advantage of discounted pricing. The savings add up over time and may help you spend less than you do at regular retail stores.

With the rising cost of groceries and other price increases due to inflation, it may be worthwhile to consider whether a warehouse club makes sense for you and your family.

How to get a free Sam's Club membership

New members can join Sam's Club for $45. This is the pricing for a yearly club membership, which is the basic membership level.

Sam's Club is currently running a promotion that allows new members to get a free membership. Once you join as a new member, you'll get $45 off your first in-store club purchase of $45 or more. That means you essentially get a free membership.

It's worth noting that you must join through the offer link to take advantage of this deal.

The $45 instant savings will be loaded onto your new membership account within 72 hours of membership activation and is valid for 60 days. The $45 savings must be used in store and can't be used at SamsClub.com.

You must buy at least $45 worth of qualifying items and do so in one transaction. Some items such as alcohol, tobacco, milk, fuel, gift cards, or pharmacy items aren't eligible.

If you've been meaning to join Sam's Club, this is an easy way to save money. Once you make your first in-store purchase of $45 or more, you'll essentially be getting a free membership.

Is a warehouse club membership worth it?

You may be wondering if it's worthwhile to join a warehouse club. It can be a valuable resource for many people -- but that doesn't mean it's the right fit for everyone.

Should you join a warehouse club? Maybe. You'll need to consider your spending and eating habits. You should also decide if you have enough storage space at home.

The good news is a warehouse club membership can help you save money on more than groceries and household essentials. Perks vary from club to club and may differ depending on your membership level, but you may also be able to save money on:

Gasoline

Tires

Alcohol

Prescription drugs

Travel

Attraction tickets

Compare warehouse club options and membership benefits before joining to make sure you will benefit financially. If you decide to become a member, these tips can help you avoid overspending at warehouse clubs.

Due to price increases on everyday products and services, most households are looking for ways to keep more money in their bank accounts. Saving on the membership fee for a warehouse club can help you do just that.

If you want additional money-saving tips, check out our personal finance resources.

