How To Get A Free Phone Number For Your Business

Starting a business comes with a ton of unexpected costs and services. For that reason, it’s important to save money when you can. Getting and setting up a free business phone number can be a smart way to present your business as a new, legitimate company because you’ll always need a point of contact in the form of a phone number or an email. Finding a free business phone number is accessible to businesses of all sizes. Here are a few of the top free phone number providers on the market today.

Free Phone Number Services

When you’re searching for a free business phone number, it’s important to anticipate the volume of calls you’re expecting.

Google Voice

This is probably one of the more popular free business phone services because there are millions of Gmail users worldwide. Google Voice allows you to text and call for free on Android, iOS, and any computer via a web app. Google Voice also does basic transcriptions of voice mails. Google Voice only offers free local area code numbers, as opposed to toll-free numbers, but the services are good enough to get started. If you’d like to get your own Google Voice number, you can check out our guide on the subject.

TextFree

TextFree is an application available on the iOS and Google Play app stores. Since it’s an app, it can be used through phones, tablets or computers. You can choose a U.S. phone number that can call and text with users who don’t have the app.

Callcentric

After downloading their software and using a telephone adapter, you can use this voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) service from any computer you want and get started. Phone calls are free to other Callcentric users, but there is a small charge for calling traditional phone numbers. This might be a better idea for businesses that don’t need a phone number to take daily customer service calls.

LINE

Video calls have become a necessity for many startups and small businesses, so this service offers them in addition to phone calls. Since it’s an app and uses the internet for calls, you can also make international calls with up to 200 participants for free. Available on Google Play and iOS, you can use LINE on your phone or computer and keep them synced together.

Dingtone

Although this service only works with iOS devices, it offers a solid set of telephony features along with basic texting and calling. In addition to your free phone number, Dingtone lets you make conference calls and send faxes at no cost. Getting more business features will make your burgeoning business look even more professional.

Why Get a Free Business Phone Number?

Even if you’re planning to build a higher-volume business in the future, starting with cost-saving measures can keep your initial fees lower and allow growth to be easier. And it can be helpful to have a dedicated number for business use so that your important work calls do not get mixed in with numbers from friends and family on your personal line.

Even a sole proprietorship should have a separate phone number for customers or clients to call so they can get answers if they prefer phone calls. It’s important to save costs because so many businesses need to have multiple points of contact, with websites becoming all the more important. Choosing how to spend money and making sure it’s invested well in the beginning will set you up for success in the future.

Most of these services offer add-ons and paid services when you need to level up. Starting with a free business phone number can help you assess where and how customers prefer to communicate, and where to invest time and money.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I get a free 800 number for my business?

Most companies that offer free numbers offer free local area code numbers. Getting a toll-free number requires some upfront investment, so if you want to offer that service to your customers, there are low-cost services.

How can I get a free U.S. phone number?

Most of these services provide free U.S. phone numbers (except iNum provides international phone numbers if you need them). Having a phone number with a local area code can help you establish a presence in your chosen market.

