Buying a boat might be a major dream of yours. Heading out whenever you want and sailing the seas with nothing but you and the water sounds enticing.

It’s not just a pipe dream. If you don’t have all the cash you need to buy a boat, you can finance it through a boat loan. Here’s where to find one and how to get a boat loan.

How Boat Loans Work

A boat loan is a type of installment loan similar to an auto loan that banks, credit unions and online lenders offer. When you get a boat loan, you’re required to make fixed monthly payments over the life your loan until it’s repaid. The length of your loan and its interest rate typically vary depending on various factors, including your loan size, credit score, annual income, the lender and the type of loan you get—secured or unsecured.

Types of Boat Loans

Secured loans: A secured loan requires you to offer collateral. In the case of a boat loan, the boat would serve as collateral. This means the lender can take possession of the boat if you fail to repay your loan. Secured loans typically come with lower interest rates and higher loan limits because of the protection the collateral provides the lender.

Unsecured loans: These are great for borrowers with stellar credit, but usually come with higher interest rates and shorter repayment terms than secured loans. If you don't want to use your boat as collateral, an unsecured loan may be right for you. However, this doesn't absolve you of penalties for failing to repay. You can still damage your credit score and be taken to court by the lender.

Home equity loan: This type of loan uses the equity of your home as collateral instead of your boat. Home equity loans may offer longer repayment terms than traditional boat loans; however, this means you'll pay more in interest over time. If you don't have enough equity in your home (or don't own your home at all), this option won't work for you.

Personal loan: This is a type of unsecured loan that you can use for anything, including financing a boat. Although lenders don't require you to pledge collateral, personal loan interest rates tend to be higher than most other loans. Additionally, repayment terms might be shorter than boat loans, which means monthly payments can be hard to meet for some.

Where to Get a Boat Loan

You can find a boat loan through a variety of institutions, like banks, credit unions and online lenders. Your financing needs and the qualification requirements you can meet typically point you in the direction of the right provider.

Banks

Whether it’s a nationwide bank or one local to your area, you might find that your bank offers boat loans or other types of loans that you can use to pay for a boat. Some banks that offer boat loans include:

U.S. Bank: This national bank offers loans up to $150,000 for new and used boats.

Wells Fargo: At Wells Fargo, you can open a secured personal loan that ranges from $3,000 to $100,000, which you can use to finance a boat.

At Wells Fargo, you can open a secured personal loan that ranges from $3,000 to $100,000, which you can use to finance a boat. USSA: Here you’ll find boan loans that start at $5,000 and cover various types of boats, including motorboats, fishing boats, pontoons and sail boats.

These are just a few banks that offer boat loans. If you have an existing banking relationship, check to see if your bank offers boat, auto, or personal loans you can use for recreational vehicles.

Credit unions

Like banks, credit unions offer a variety of financial products, including checking accounts, saving accounts and loans. However, credit unions are not-for-profit financial institutions and usually offer lower interest rates to borrowers who might not qualify for loans through a traditional bank due to their credit scores.

While there are some nationwide credit unions, many of them are local. Each credit union has its own membership requirements, which could include living in a specific county or working for a certain company. You’ll need to become a member before taking out a loan. Find one near you to see if they offer boat loans and learn about the requirements for borrowers.

Online Lenders

If you prefer to bank digitally, look toward an online lender. You can explore many different online lenders at once to see if you qualify for a boat loan. LightStream offers boat-specific loans, but many other online lenders may only offer recreational vehicle or personal loans that you can use to finance a boat.

How to Get a Boat Loan in 3 Steps

If you’re ready to buy a boat, you’ll need to take care of your finances before there’s any exchange of money. Use these three steps to help you qualify for your loan.

1. Check Your Credit

Use all your tools at your disposal to check your credit and ensure you’ll qualify for a loan. Log into your bank, credit card account or another website that offers free credit scores.. You can also go to AnnualCreditReport.com to pull your credit reports—one from each bureau—all for free.

2. Clean Up Your Credit

Once you check your credit score and review your credit report, you can dispute any errors with the credit bureau. You also can see if you have any past-due payments or other unpaid balances. If you have debt that’s hurting your score, be sure to pay it off as soon as possible to boost your score. Improving your credit score before submitting a loan application can help you access more favorable terms such as lower interest rates.

3. Get Prequalified

Before you go shopping for a 260-foot mega yacht, make sure you can comfortably afford one. You may find that a 42-foot boat is more in your budget. To avoid heartbreak, get prequalified at a bank, credit union or online lender to see what works for your budget. You can get prequalified at multiple lenders if you want to shop around and find the best loan.

Once you’re prequalified, you can choose the lender that offers you the lowest interest rate, fewest fees and repayment terms that align with your budget. The longer repayment terms, the lower the monthly payments (but you’ll pay more in fees). The shorter the terms, the higher the monthly payments (but you’ll pay less in interest).

Boat Loan Alternatives

While a boat loan is one option, it’s not your only option. There are other ways to get a boat, including:

Cash. Save up for your mega purchase and avoid financing by using cash. It might take you longer than you’d like to buy a boat—especially if you want a boat right now—but it frees you from the restrictions of a loan.

Charter or rent. Buying a boat isn't just about using it whenever you please. You'll also need to handle regular maintenance, gas and housing of your vehicle, which normally isn't included in the original price tag. If you can't take care of a boat on your own, you'll need to pay for those expenses as well. You can avoid them altogether if you charter or rent a boat when you want to go out on the water.

Join a boat club. These types of clubs charge a monthly fee (and usually a one-time entry fee) to gain access to a fleet of boats. Some have different tiers, with the higher tiers offering access to more expensive boats. Some offer captain service as well.

