How To Get A $10,000 Personal Loan

Many banks, credit unions and online lenders offer $10,000 personal loans to qualifying borrowers. When you borrow a $10,000 loan, you’ll receive a lump sum up front and pay it back monthly over one to seven years. You can use your personal loan for almost any purpose, including home improvement, debt consolidation, medical bills or other large expenses.

1. Consider Qualification Requirements

Before you apply, it’s useful to understand the qualification requirements to get a $10,000 loan. Most personal loans are unsecured, meaning a lender relies on your credit and income when evaluating your application for a loan.

Lenders typically like to see strong credit, as it indicates that you’re a low-risk candidate for a loan. However, some lenders are more lenient than others. For example, while we recommend a minimum credit score of 670, some lenders accept scores as low as 560. Check your credit score and review your credit report before kicking off the loan process so you know where you stand.

Besides your credit, lenders also want to see that you make a steady income each year. Plus, they review your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio to ensure you’re not already overextended with debt.

Note that some lenders will let you apply with a co-signer or co-applicant, which could boost your chances of approval. If you’re pursuing a secured personal loan, you’ll also need to provide an asset as collateral, which your lender can repossess if you default.

2. Prequalify With Multiple Lenders

Many personal loan lenders give you the option to check your rates on a $10,000 personal loan through prequalification. Prequalifying for a loan only takes a minute or two, and it doesn’t obligate you to borrow the loan or impact your credit.

All you need to do is provide a few basic personal details, such as your name, income and requested loan amount. The lender will run a soft credit check and give you customized loan offers. However, prequalification doesn’t guarantee approval. It’s possible that your loan offers may change after you submit a full application.

3. Compare Your Offers

After checking your rates with multiple lenders, it’s time to compare your offers. Some loan features to consider include:

Interest rate and fees. Compare the interest rates and fees to find your most affordable loan option. Comparing annual percentage rates (APRs) lets you compare loan offers on an apples-to-apples basis because the APR includes both interest and fees.

Repayment term. Consider how long you have to pay the loan back; your term directly impacts your monthly bills and interest charges.

Monthly payments. Find out how much you'll have to pay on your $10,000 loan each month. Make sure this bill fits into your current budget to avoid late fees and damaging your credit.

Funding speed. Some lenders offer same-day funding while others may take up to five business days.

Funding options. If you're using the $10,000 loan to consolidate debt, find out if the lender will pay off your creditors directly. Alternatively, you'll receive the loan as direct deposit and pay off your debts yourself.

Borrower benefits or protections. Some lenders offer additional perks, such as unemployment protection or the option to adjust your payment date.

Customer service options. A good customer support team is always useful if you have questions or need assistance. Check to see if the lender offers help via email, phone or live chat.

Lender reputation. Read over customer reviews to make sure the lender is legitimate and reputable before you borrow.

4. Complete and Submit Your Application

Once you’ve found a $10,000 loan offer you like, your next step is submitting a full application.

The formal application will be more in-depth than the prequalification form. It will ask for your personal details, such as your name, address and Social Security number. You’ll also need to provide any required documentation, such as pay stubs or bank statements.

If you have questions along the way, reach out to customer service for assistance. Fulfilling all the requirements will help prevent funding delays.

5. Manage and Repay Your Loan

Once your application is approved and you’ve signed your final loan agreement, you’ll receive the loan as direct deposit into your bank account. Some lenders can also send the loan to your creditors if you’re using it for debt consolidation.

You’ll also start paying your loan back on a monthly basis on the agreed-upon terms. Personal loans usually have fixed interest rates and set terms, so you won’t have to worry about your monthly bills fluctuating from month to month.

Consider setting up automatic payments so you don’t miss any bills. Some lenders offer rate discounts as an autopay incentive, which could save you some money on your loan.

How To Get a $10,000 Loan With Bad Credit

If you have bad credit, qualifying for a $10,000 personal loan can be challenging. Most lenders require fair or good credit to get a loan. However, you’re not out of options. Here are some tips that can help:

Look for lenders that use an alternative lending model. Upstart, for example, says it uses an AI-powered underwriting model to get a sense of your finances as a whole, rather than looking at your credit score alone. It will consider applicants with scores starting at just 300.

Apply with a co-signer or co-borrower. Adding a creditworthy co-applicant to your account can boost your chances of approval and help you access better rates. Keep in mind that any missed payments will damage both your and your co-applicant's credit.

Consider a secured personal loan. Secured loans typically have more flexible qualification requirements than unsecured loans. The risk, however, is that you could lose your collateral if you don't pay the loan back on time.

Inquire at your bank or credit union. Financial institutions that you have an existing relationship with may be more willing to look past a bad credit score.

Improve your credit. If you don't have an immediate need for the $10,000 loan, improve your credit before you apply. Paying down debts, decreasing your credit utilization ratio and disputing any errors on your credit report are all steps that can help you qualify.

Where To Get a $10,000 Loan

Long-Term Costs of a $10,000 Loan

The long-term costs of a $10,000 loan will vary depending on your interest rate and repayment term. This chart compares the monthly payments and long-term costs of a $10,000 loan at a 12% rate.

Longer repayment terms have more affordable monthly payments but increase your loan’s long-term costs. Shorter terms have higher monthly payments, but they’ll get you out of debt sooner and cost you less interest overall.

When comparing personal loan offers, use a personal loan calculator to estimate your monthly payments and interest costs.

