How To Generate Passive Income With Just $5,000

Passive income is a great way to boost your finances and supplement your regular earnings with little time or effort. The prospect of generating extra money in addition to your full-time job or side hustle is an alluring idea and one that’s very possible. If you’ve got an extra $5,000 to invest, here are two common and realistic ways to rake in a cash stream and start your journey toward financial freedom.

Invest in Real Estate

To earn passive income in real estate, many save up a down payment, borrow the rest from the bank, and have renters pay off or down the mortgage, and then some, leaving you with a nice chunk of passive income every month. However, if you don’t have the funds for your rental property, there’s no need to worry. The platform Realty Mogul is a game-changer, making real estate investment accessible to everyone. It allows you to earn a steady passive income and take control of your financial future for as little as $5,000.

How it works: The platform allows investors to access various real estate investments, such as development projects, commercial buildings, and rental properties. You can potentially bring home a passive income without the hassle of managing a property or hiring a property manager.

Buying and Holding Dividend Stocks

Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly pay investors a portion of their earnings and can be a profitable way to generate an annual passive income. By investing $5,000 across five different companies that offer higher-yielding dividends, you can earn more than $300 a year, according to Motley Fool. The companies to consider investing in include the following:

Energy Transfer pays out 3% to 5% per year.

Clearway Energy pays 5% to 8% “annually and expects its hikes to land near the upper end of that target range through 2026,” according to Motley Fool.

Real estate investment trust (REIT). Motley Fool reported, “The REIT steadily expands its portfolio by investing in additional income-generating real estate. It recently agreed to buy fellow REIT Spirit Realty in a $9.3 billion deal, which will boost its adjusted funds from operations by more than 2.5% per share next year.”

Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 5% to 9% annually.

Verizon is the leading telecom business with the cash flow to invest in growing the business, allowing “the company to pay a steadily rising dividend and maintain a strong balance sheet. Verizon delivered its 17th straight annual dividend hike in 2023,” per Motley Fool.

