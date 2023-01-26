How to Find the Next Stock Market Leaders

(1:00) - Don’t Chase The FOMO: Building A Strong Portfolio

(14:45) - Top Stocks To Keep On Your Radar: New Trending Value Stocks

(38:00) - Episode Roundup: LNTH, MTDR, MGY, UFPI, TRNO

Welcome to Episode #314 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

There’s a lot of noise out there for investors. It’s easy to get caught up in the recent rally in many growth stocks. Fear of missing out, or FOMO, can take over.

Value investors shouldn’t panic. There are always plenty of fake out rallies within bear markets.

Will Value Stocks Lead?

But if growth stocks, including technology stocks, aren’t going to be the leaders in a new bull market, what is? And how do you find those next stock market leaders?

If you think value is going to be the next leader, one strategy is to run some value screens on Zacks.com. But another strategy is to look what portfolio managers, who manage actively-managed value funds, are buying.

5 Value Stocks for the Next Bull

1. Lantheus Holding, Inc. LNTH

Lantheus is a diagnostics company that has been in business for 60 years. But in 2021, it got FDA approval for a new product called Pylarify, which is an imaging agent for detection fo suspected recurrent or metastatic prostate cancer.

Pylarify has been a game changer for Lantheus. In the third quarter, revenue surged 134.4% to $239.3 million from $102.1 million. Lantheus’ free cash flow in the quarter also soared to $87.5 million from just $1.9 million a year ago.

Lantheus raised full year guidance.

But even with the good news, shares have fallen 25% in the last 3 months. Lantheus now has a forward P/E of just 12.9.

Should investors be looking at growth stocks like Lantheus that are now on sale?

2. Matador Resources MTDR

Matador Resources is an energy exploration and producer drilling in the Delaware Basin, the Eagle Ford shale, the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley.

Shares of Matador Resources have soared over the last two years, adding 332% but have cooled the last 3 months, falling 2.7%.

Last December, Matador Resources raised its dividend by 50%. It has also reduced its debt by $775 million over the last 2 years.

Matador Resources is trading at just 7.2x forward earnings.

Will oil stocks like Matador Resources see gains for the third year in a row in 2023?

3. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas is a smaller exploration and production company that has operations in the Eagle Ford and Austin chalk in South Texas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas recently announced it expects to generate full-year 2023 production growth of 10%.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas have fallen 8.8% in the last 3 months. It is cheap, with a forward P/E of 7.2. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 1.7%.

Should investors be considering the smaller cap energy companies like Magnolia Oil & Gas in 2023?

4. UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI

UFP Industries was founded in 1955 and is a holding company with 3 markets in wood products: retail, industrial and construction. It sells outdoor living brands like ProWood at home improvement stores, roof trusses and floor systems to major builders and wood and non-wood packaging solutions to multinationals.

UFP Industries raised its dividend 33% last year. It is currently yielding 1.1%.

Shares of UFP Industries are up 6.8% in the last year but it is still cheap, with a forward P/E of 11.

Will commodities-focused companies like UFP Industries breakout, or breakdown, in 2023?

5. Terreno Realty Corp. TRNO

Terreno Realty is a REIT which owns and operates industrial real estate in 6 major coastal US markets including Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey and New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington DC.

As of Dec 31, 2022, Terreno Realty was 98.6% leased, up from 95.5% the year before.

Shares of Terreno Realty are up 18% in the last 3 months but it still has value with a Price-to-Book ratio of just 2.2. It also pays a dividend yielding 2.5%.

Should you be looking at REITs like Terreno Realty in 2023?

What Else Should You Know About Finding the Next Stock Market Leaders?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

