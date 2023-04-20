How To Find The Best Chase Sapphire Preferred Bonus Offer

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card* is one of the most popular travel cards thanks to a perfect combination of features. It earns valuable rewards, has a modest annual fee and includes benefits that can save you money. Plus, the card consistently offers bonus points to new cardmembers who qualify and meet spending requirements. These one-time offers can be worth hundreds of dollars.

Like most cards, the Sapphire Preferred bonus offers vary over time and it’s difficult to know if it will get better in the future—or worse. Because of that, you might not want to commit to applying.

How To Find the Best Chase Sapphire Preferred Offer

Sometimes, you’ll find that the standard welcome offer on the Sapphire Preferred is excellent. Today, the publicly-available offer is: .

While we’ve seen fluctuating offers in the past, anything that’s 60,000 points or more is a solid offer. When it’s higher than that, you can rest assured that you’ve found an elevated offer that’s likely only available for a limited time.

If you want to ensure you’ve gotten the very best offer available, there are a few things you can try.

Apply In Person

Occasionally, higher welcome bonuses are offered in-branch for the Chase Sapphire Preferred. This means you’ll need to physically go into a Chase branch and apply in person. These offers are not typically advertised and you’ll need to ask at the bank what their current offer is. In fact, the bonus may differ depending on whether or not you’re already a Chase customer.

Ask for a Referral

Chase allows current cardmembers to refer friends to cards including the Chase Sapphire Preferred. When this happens, both the existing cardmember and the new applicant may receive a bonus. If you have a friend or family member who already has a Sapphire Preferred, ask them to generate an email or link on your behalf, which can be done in their online account.

Referral bonuses don’t always match public offers. In some cases, applying through a referral link might give you a better offer, but it could also be identical or even inferior to public offers. That’s why it’s important to confirm details before determining if it’s the best Sapphire Preferred offer.

Check for Targeted Offers by Mail

Credit card offers are often sent by mail so next time you see junk mail from Chase, don’t toss it—it might be a letter with an individualized invitation code with a higher offer.

Unfortunately, other than signing up for their mailing list, there’s nothing you can do to impact what types of offers you receive. You may get lucky and get a higher offer, but there’s also a chance you won’t receive anything at all.

Remember, targeted offers are meant for a specific person and you’ll need to be the named recipient in order to be eligible for a targeted bonus. You can’t apply with someone else’s invitation and expect to receive the same number of bonus points.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Benefits

Before you search for an offer on the Sapphire Preferred, it’s important to decide if the card is a match for you. There’s an annual fee of $95, which means you should be confident you’ll get value from the card benefits in exchange for the fee.

All of these benefits are in addition to a welcome offer extended to qualifying new cardholders.



25% more value when redeeming points via the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal

1:1 point transfer to over a dozen airline and hotel partners

Temporary DoorDash and Instacart subscriptions

$10 monthly GoPuff credit through December 2023

No foreign transaction fees

$50 annual hotel credit when booking through Chase

Earn Chase Ultimate Rewards® Points on Every Purchase

With the Sapphire Preferred, you’ll earn a minimum of 1 Chase Ultimate Rewards® point per dollar spent on every purchase, though several categories earn at an elevated rate. This helps your balance accrue more quickly.

Cardholders earn .

Receive a 10% Points Bonus Each Year

After you renew your card for another year, you’ll enjoy another bonus for sticking around. Each account anniversary, cardmembers will earn bonus points equal to 10% of total purchases made the previous year. For example, if you spent $25,000 on your card over the course of the year, you’d receive another 2,500 bonus points.

Redeem Points With Incredible Flexibility

Ultimate Rewards can be redeemed in a ton of different ways and you can switch it up with every redemption, making them an ideal rewards currency for people who don’t want to be locked down.

Points can be redeemed for cash back at 1 cent per point, but you can get more value from the same points by booking travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards at 1.25 cents per point. Or, use the Pay Yourself Back option at 1.25 cents per point toward select, rotating category purchases.

Cardholders can also transfer Ultimate Rewards to partnering travel loyalty programs such as Southwest Rapid Rewards or World of Hyatt. These may yield even higher redemption rates.

Enjoy an Annual Hotel Credit Toward Stays Booked Through Chase Travel

Another benefit built into the Sapphire Preferred is the ability to earn a $50 credit once per year when booking hotel stays through Chase Travel. That’s easy savings for travelers.

Take Advantage of Trip Protections

Since this card is geared towards travelers, the card also includes several types of travel insurance when paying for trip expenses with your card. You’ll find primary collision damage waiver on rental cars, trip cancellation and trip delay coverage and baggage delay reimbursement, among other benefits. Terms and limits apply.

Reasons You May Not Get a Higher Bonus Offer

More often than not, there’s nothing you can do to impact what offer you’re eligible for. Targeted offers are determined by an undisclosed algorithm, without a public formula to follow in order to improve your chances of additional bonus points.

Instead, you should focus on improving your chances of being approved for a strong public offer. Work towards earning a high credit score, which includes having a track record of on-time payments, using any Chase cards you already have and not applying for too many other cards (Chase requires you stay under “5/24” status).

Bottom Line

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is a desirable card even without a welcome offer, but the bonus points take it over the top. Though exact amounts vary over time, a sizable bonus can be worth hundreds of dollars and be an enticing reason to apply. It may take a few steps to search and compare multiple offers, but with a little effort, you can be confident in identifying when there’s a particularly strong offer for new cardmembers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How long will the Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus last?

It’s hard to say how long any specific bonus will last, so the rule of thumb is that if you’re happy with the number you see in your welcome bonus, then you should go ahead and apply. We’ve seen bonuses of 50,000 and 60,000 in the past. With that said, if you’re looking at a bonus higher than that, you should consider applying now.

When will the Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus increase?

Unfortunately there is no way to tell if Chase will increase the bonus or keep it the same. These bonuses could be pulled at any moment, so it’s best to apply when you see an increased bonus or a bonus you are happy with.

Can I upgrade the Chase Sapphire Preferred to the Sapphire Reserve and get the bonus?

While Chase might consider offering you an incentive to move from the Preferred to the Reserve, the welcome bonus is only available to those who are applying for a new credit card product. That means that in order to get the Chase Sapphire Reserve bonus, you would need to apply for the Reserve card and the same bonus would not be available to you via an upgrade.

What is the Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus for 2023?

Currently the Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus is 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. With that said, this might change throughout the year at any time.

Can I get a Chase Sapphire Preferred bonus twice?

Technically yes, but Chase does have a 48 month rule in effect. From the terms and conditions of the application: The product is not available to either (i) current cardmembers of any Sapphire credit card, or (ii) previous cardmembers of any Sapphire credit card who received a new cardmember bonus within the last 48 months.

This means that if you have any Sapphire card currently you can’t earn the bonus. It also means that if you got a bonus less than 48 months ago, even if your card was canceled, you can’t earn the bonus.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.