How to Find Strong Transportation Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Union Pacific?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Union Pacific (UNP) earns a #3 (Hold) 29 days from its next quarterly earnings release on January 25, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.56 a share.

Union Pacific's Earnings ESP sits at +1.16%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.56 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53. UNP is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

UNP is just one of a large group of Transportation stocks with a positive ESP figure. Scorpio Tankers (STNG) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Scorpio Tankers is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 15, 2024. STNG's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.80 a share 50 days from its next earnings release.

Scorpio Tankers' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +6.58% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63.

UNP and STNG's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Zacks Investment Research

