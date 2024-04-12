How to Find Strong Transportation Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider United Airlines?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. United Airlines (UAL) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.48 a share four days away from its upcoming earnings release on April 16, 2024.

UAL has an Earnings ESP figure of +8.2%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.48 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.52. United Airlines is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

UAL is one of just a large database of Transportation stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is XPO (XPO).

Slated to report earnings on May 3, 2024, XPO holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.70 a share 21 days from its next quarterly update.

For XPO, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 is +3.7%.

UAL and XPO's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

