How to Find Strong Transportation Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider JetBlue Airways?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. JetBlue Airways (JBLU) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.52 a share, just 29 days from its upcoming earnings release on April 23, 2024.

JBLU has an Earnings ESP figure of +2.45%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.52 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.53. JetBlue Airways is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

JBLU is one of just a large database of Transportation stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Alaska Air Group (ALK).

Slated to report earnings on April 18, 2024, Alaska Air Group holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is -$0.59 a share 24 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alaska Air Group is -$0.78, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +24.5%.

JBLU and ALK's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

