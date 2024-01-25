How to Find Strong Transportation Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider United Parcel Service?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. United Parcel Service (UPS) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.48 a share five days away from its upcoming earnings release on January 30, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $2.48 Most Accurate Estimate and the $2.44 Zacks Consensus Estimate, United Parcel Service has an Earnings ESP of +1.69%. Investors should also know that UPS is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

UPS is part of a big group of Transportation stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Teekay Tankers (TNK) as well.

Slated to report earnings on February 22, 2024, Teekay Tankers holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $3.90 a share 28 days from its next quarterly update.

Teekay Tankers' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +1.96% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.83.

UPS and TNK's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

