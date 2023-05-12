How to Find Strong Transportation Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Star Bulk Carriers?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.29 a share, just four days from its upcoming earnings release on May 16, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.29 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.24 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Star Bulk Carriers has an Earnings ESP of +20.83%. Investors should also know that SBLK is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

SBLK is part of a big group of Transportation stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at United Parcel Service (UPS) as well.

Slated to report earnings on July 25, 2023, United Parcel Service holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.53 a share 74 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Parcel Service is $2.49, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.65%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, SBLK and UPS could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

