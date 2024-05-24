How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Gap?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Gap (GPS) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) six days from its next quarterly earnings release on May 30, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.16 a share.

GPS has an Earnings ESP figure of +15.47%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.16 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14. Gap is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

GPS is one of just a large database of Retail and Wholesale stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF).

Abercrombie & Fitch is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on May 29, 2024. ANF's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.70 a share five days from its next earnings release.

Abercrombie & Fitch's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +2.53% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66.

GPS and ANF's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

