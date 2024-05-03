How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Dollar General?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Dollar General (DG) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.60 a share 27 days away from its upcoming earnings release on May 30, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.60 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.57 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Dollar General has an Earnings ESP of +1.88%. Investors should also know that DG is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

DG is one of just a large database of Retail and Wholesale stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Carvana (CVNA).

Carvana is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on July 17, 2024. CVNA's Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.52 a share 75 days from its next earnings release.

Carvana's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +32.51% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.77.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, DG and CVNA could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

