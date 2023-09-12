How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Domino's Pizza?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Domino's Pizza (DPZ) earns a #2 (Buy) 30 days from its next quarterly earnings release on October 12, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.54 a share.

Domino's Pizza's Earnings ESP sits at +7.54%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $3.54 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29. DPZ is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

DPZ is just one of a large group of Retail and Wholesale stocks with a positive ESP figure. Best Buy (BBY) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Best Buy is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 28, 2023. BBY's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.19 a share 77 days from its next earnings release.

Best Buy's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.13% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19.

DPZ and BBY's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.

