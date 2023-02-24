How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Jazz Pharmaceuticals?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.54 a share, just five days from its upcoming earnings release on March 1, 2023.

JAZZ has an Earnings ESP figure of +13.68%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.54 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

JAZZ is one of just a large database of Medical stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Boston Scientific (BSX).

Boston Scientific, which is readying to report earnings on April 26, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.44 a share, and BSX is 61 days out from its next earnings report.

For Boston Scientific, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 is +0.55%.

JAZZ and BSX's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

