How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Sarepta Therapeutics?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.01 a share, just five days from its upcoming earnings release on May 1, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.01 Most Accurate Estimate and the -$0.11 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Sarepta Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of +108.99%. Investors should also know that SRPT is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

SRPT is one of just a large database of Medical stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is TransMedics (TMDX).

Slated to report earnings on April 30, 2024, TransMedics holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.07 a share four days from its next quarterly update.

TransMedics' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +240% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.05.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, SRPT and TMDX could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

