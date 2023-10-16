How to Find Strong Finance Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Enova International?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Enova International (ENVA) earns a #3 (Hold) eight days from its next quarterly earnings release on October 24, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.04 a share.

ENVA has an Earnings ESP figure of +2.26%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.04 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2. Enova International is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

ENVA is part of a big group of Finance stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at American Tower (AMT) as well.

American Tower, which is readying to report earnings on October 26, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.36 a share, and AMT is 10 days out from its next earnings report.

For American Tower, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 is +0.94%.

ENVA and AMT's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

