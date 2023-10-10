How to Find Strong Finance Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Medical Properties?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Medical Properties (MPW) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.36 a share, just 16 days from its upcoming earnings release on October 26, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.36 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.35 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Medical Properties has an Earnings ESP of +2.86%. Investors should also know that MPW is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

MPW is part of a big group of Finance stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Nasdaq (NDAQ) as well.

Nasdaq, which is readying to report earnings on October 18, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.70 a share, and NDAQ is eight days out from its next earnings report.

Nasdaq's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +4.29% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.

MPW and NDAQ's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

