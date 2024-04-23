How to Find Strong Consumer Staples Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Molson Coors Brewing?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) earns a #3 (Hold) seven days from its next quarterly earnings release on April 30, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.73 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.73 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.71 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Molson Coors Brewing has an Earnings ESP of +2.49%. Investors should also know that TAP is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TAP is part of a big group of Consumer Staples stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) as well.

Slated to report earnings on June 5, 2024, Ollie's Bargain Outlet holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.66 a share 43 days from its next quarterly update.

For Ollie's Bargain Outlet, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 is +0.77%.

TAP and OLLI's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

