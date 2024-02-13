How to Find Strong Consumer Discretionary Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Paramount Global-B?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Paramount Global-B (PARA) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.02 a share, just 15 days from its upcoming earnings release on February 28, 2024.

Paramount Global-B's Earnings ESP sits at +55.61%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.02 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.05. PARA is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PARA is just one of a large group of Consumer Discretionary stocks with a positive ESP figure. Playtika Holding (PLTK) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on February 26, 2024, Playtika Holding holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.23 a share 13 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Playtika Holding is $0.18, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +29.21%.

PARA and PLTK's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

