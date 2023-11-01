How to Find Strong Consumer Discretionary Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Cinemark Holdings?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Cinemark Holdings (CNK) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.48 a share, just two days from its upcoming earnings release on November 3, 2023.

CNK has an Earnings ESP figure of +12.44%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.48 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42. Cinemark Holdings is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CNK is part of a big group of Consumer Discretionary stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Royal Caribbean (RCL) as well.

Slated to report earnings on February 6, 2024, Royal Caribbean holds a #2 (Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.10 a share 97 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Royal Caribbean is $1.09, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.34%.

CNK and RCL's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

