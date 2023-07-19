How to Find Strong Consumer Discretionary Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Skechers?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Skechers (SKX) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.60 a share, just eight days from its upcoming earnings release on July 27, 2023.

SKX has an Earnings ESP figure of +15.94%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.60 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52. Skechers is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

SKX is one of just a large database of Consumer Discretionary stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Take-Two Interactive (TTWO).

Take-Two Interactive is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on August 8, 2023. TTWO's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.50 a share 20 days from its next earnings release.

Take-Two Interactive's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +31.99% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38.

SKX and TTWO's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

