How to Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Perion Network?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Perion Network (PERI) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.79 a share, just 14 days from its upcoming earnings release on February 8, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.79 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.70 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Perion Network has an Earnings ESP of +13.4%. Investors should also know that PERI is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PERI is one of just a large database of Computer and Technology stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is NetApp (NTAP).

NetApp is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 22, 2023. NTAP's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.34 a share 28 days from its next earnings release.

For NetApp, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 is +2.03%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, PERI and NTAP could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

