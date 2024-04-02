How to Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Atlassian?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Atlassian (TEAM) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.63 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on May 2, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.63 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.60 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Atlassian has an Earnings ESP of +4.31%. Investors should also know that TEAM is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TEAM is part of a big group of Computer and Technology stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Blink Charging (BLNK) as well.

Blink Charging, which is readying to report earnings on May 14, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently -$0.22 a share, and BLNK is 42 days out from its next earnings report.

Blink Charging's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +19.27% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.27.

TEAM and BLNK's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

