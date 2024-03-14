How to Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Micron?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Micron (MU) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.21 a share six days away from its upcoming earnings release on March 20, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the -$0.21 Most Accurate Estimate and the -$0.27 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Micron has an Earnings ESP of +23.29%. Investors should also know that MU is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

MU is just one of a large group of Computer and Technology stocks with a positive ESP figure. Applied Materials (AMAT) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Applied Materials is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on May 16, 2024. AMAT's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.96 a share 63 days from its next earnings release.

Applied Materials' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.98% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94.

MU and AMAT's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

