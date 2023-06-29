How to Find Strong Basic Materials Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Agnico Eagle Mines?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.58 a share, just 27 days from its upcoming earnings release on July 26, 2023.

Agnico Eagle Mines' Earnings ESP sits at +13.17%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.58 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51. AEM is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

AEM is part of a big group of Basic Materials stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Air Products and Chemicals (APD) as well.

Air Products and Chemicals, which is readying to report earnings on August 3, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.91 a share, and APD is 35 days out from its next earnings report.

Air Products and Chemicals' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +0.04% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91.

AEM and APD's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

