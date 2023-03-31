How to Find Strong Basic Materials Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider United States Steel?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. United States Steel (X) earns a #3 (Hold) 27 days from its next quarterly earnings release on April 27, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.46 a share.

X has an Earnings ESP figure of +16.17%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.46 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39. United States Steel is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

X is just one of a large group of Basic Materials stocks with a positive ESP figure. Nucor (NUE) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Nucor, which is readying to report earnings on April 20, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $4.03 a share, and NUE is 20 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nucor is $3.90, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +3.25%.

X and NUE's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

