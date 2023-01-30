How to Find Strong Basic Materials Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Linde?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Linde (LIN) earns a #2 (Buy) eight days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 7, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.93 a share.

Linde's Earnings ESP sits at +0.62%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.93 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91. LIN is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

LIN is just one of a large group of Basic Materials stocks with a positive ESP figure. Royal Gold (RGLD) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Royal Gold, which is readying to report earnings on February 15, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.84 a share, and RGLD is 16 days out from its next earnings report.

For Royal Gold, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 is +9.39%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, LIN and RGLD could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported

Linde plc (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

