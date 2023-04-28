How to Find Strong Auto, Tires and Trucks Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Rivian Automotive?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$1.49 a share, just 11 days from its upcoming earnings release on May 9, 2023.

Rivian Automotive's Earnings ESP sits at +0.84%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$1.49 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$1.51. RIVN is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RIVN is part of a big group of Auto, Tires and Trucks stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at LKQ (LKQ) as well.

LKQ, which is readying to report earnings on July 27, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.10 a share, and LKQ is 90 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LKQ is $1.08, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.58%.

RIVN and LKQ's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

