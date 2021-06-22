How to Find Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy as the Nasdaq Hits Highs

The Nasdaq jumped to fresh records on Tuesday as the index popped roughly 0.80% for the second day running. The S&P 500 and the Dow also climbed amid a solid start to the week of June 21 as Wall Street bulls dive back in after the Dow suffered its worst week since October.

The tech-heavy index notched new highs on the back of strong moves from Nvidia (NVDA), Facebook (FB), Splunk (SPLK), and others. The Nasdaq last week closed at its first record since the end of April, as investors continue to buy the tech dips in 2021, despite legitimate overheating and inflation concerns.

The bullish sentiment during the low-volume summer months appears to signal Wall Street is shrugging off inflation worries and the possibility of rising interest rates, as it looks to historical rate levels. Even if the Fed is forced to raise interest rates sooner than initially projected, U.S. Treasury yields are poised to remain historically low, leaving investors left to chase returns in stocks.

Plus, the impressive and constantly improving earnings outlook showcases just how strong the U.S. economy is at the moment amid the great reopening (also read: Making Sense of Q2 Earnings Season Expectations).

Given this backdrop and the bullish resilience, investors likely want to remain exposed to the market. Today we screened for strong stocks trading under $10 a share that might be worth buying…

Penny Stocks

One dollar or less used to be the common threshold for what we call “penny stocks.” Today, the SEC has expanded penny stocks to securities that trade for less than $5 a share. Many investors avoid these stocks because they are speculative in nature.

Meanwhile, penny stocks often trade infrequently and hold wide bid/ask spreads. These stocks also carry many other traits that, in many cases, cause excessive volatility. With that said, some penny stocks perform incredibly well, which helps them remain attractive.

Stocks Under $10

Moving on, let’s briefly discuss the next class of cheap stocks. Stocks that trade in the $5 to $10 range are generally less risky than their penny stock counterparts. Investors might be more likely to have heard of these companies or seen the tickers. They are, however, still inherently more speculative than many other higher-priced stocks.

Investors can obviously find winning stocks for under $10 if they are extremely selective. So today, we narrowed the list of thousands of these more speculative stocks down to a more manageable group of $10 and under stocks that might help boost your portfolio.

Screen Parameters

• Price less than or equal to $10

• Volume greater than or equal to 1,000,000

• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2

(No Holds, Sells or Strong Sells.)

• Average Broker Rating less than or equal to 3.5

(Average Broker Rating of a Hold or Better.)

• # of Analysts in Rating greater than or equal to 2

(Minimum of at least two analysts covering the stock.)

• % Change F1 Earnings Estimate Revisions -- 12 Weeks greater than or equal to 0

(Preferably upward earnings estimate revisions, but definitely no downward revisions.)

Here are three stocks of nearly 20 highly-ranked stocks trading under $10 a share that made it through the screen today…

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Overall, all three of these stocks offer solid growth potential. Yet, it isn’t wise to pack your portfolio full of cheap, $10 or less stocks. Still, these stocks are certainly worth further investigation because grabbing a few of the top names from this list might bolster your returns. And let’s not forget that picking a few cheap stocks can also be quite fun.

Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start screening for the best stocks under $10 for yourself. And don't forget to backtest your strategy so you'll know how successful it's been before you put any of your money at risk.

