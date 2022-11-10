How to Find Alternative Energy Stocks

(1:00) - The Benefits To Investing In Alternative Energy

(8:40) - Creating A Wish List: Who Could Be The Next Big Winner?

(20:10) - Finding Hidden Investments Tied To Alt Energy

(28:30) - The Future of Nuclear Power

(35:40) - Episode Roundup: BP, PXD, NEE, ALB, SQM, JKS, DD

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #336 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Stock Strategist, Ben Rains, who is also the editor of Zacks new newsletter, the Alternative Energy Innovator, to discuss how to invest in alternative energy companies.

There’s no actual “industry” that is just alternative energy, like there is for oil. Investors have to seek it out amidst other industries including solar and chemicals. Sometimes, you may simply stumble across a company innovating in alternative energy just by taking a look at some top Zacks Ranked stocks.

That makes it difficult to know what is “alternative energy” and what isn’t.

The Lithium Producers

But some industries are more obvious than others. Lithium is used in electric vehicle batteries. It’s becoming an important part of the EV infrastructure.

SQM SQM is a Chilean producer who is one of the largest lithium producers in the world. Earnings of SQM are expected to soar 530% this year as lithium prices have tripled.

SQM is cheap, as earnings soar, with a forward P/E of just 7.6.

Albemarle ALB is also a lithium producer but it is headquartered in the United States. Albemarle’s earnings are expected to rise 429% in 2022 and another 33% in 2023.

Like SQM, Albemarle is also cheap with a forward P/E of 13.4. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 0.6%.

Should lithium be on your radar?

Is it Finally Time for Solar?

An obvious area for alternative energy is solar. But investors have been waiting many years for solar to finally take off. It only generates 3% of the US energy.

2023 could be the year for solar.

JinkoSolar JKS, a Chinese solar company, is up 4.3% year-to-date. JinkoSolar shares are cheap. It is trading with a forward P/E of 13.6.

But the analysts are bullish about this year and next. Earnings are expected to jump 115% in 2022 and continue to rise in 2023, gaining another 68.4%.

Is the growth story finally there in the solar stocks like JinkoSolar?

What About Fossil Fuel Companies?

Some fossil fuel companies are looking to the future and turning their focus to alternative energy. Could they be a legitimate alternative energy play?

Pioneer Natural Resources PXD, for example, has 2 renewable projects that will provide power to the company’s Permian Basin and Texas electric grid. It participates in the 160 MW Concho Valley Solar project.

Pioneer Natural Resources is also working with NextEra Energy NEE to develop a 140 MW wind generation facility on Pioneer Natural Resources’ land in Midland, Texas.

NextEra Energy is a Florida clean energy company with a market cap of $153 billion. NextEra Energy isn’t cheap with a forward P/E of 26.7. However, Pioneer Natural Resources is. It trades with a forward P/E of just 8.

Should alternative energy investors have fossil fuels on their short list?

What else should you know about alternative energy stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of SQM and PXD in her personal portfolio.]

Find Alternative Energy Stocks

Investor Alert: The Predictive Power of the Market-Beating Zacks System Now Focuses on the Hottest Stock Sector of All

Our Alternative Energy Innovators trading service is ready to launch. Try it for 30 days. Total cost $1 and not a cent of further obligation.

Try it here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.